The 22 Most Fabulous Statement Earrings Out There — All Under $50!

The 22 Most Fabulous Statement Earrings Out There — All Under $50!

Anthropologie Fringed Pearl Drop Earrings

Want to make a statement? Look to your ears! No, seriously — extraordinary earrings are making a comeback, and we're obsessed with the trend. There are so many bold options that it's actually hard to choose. The best part is that there are many pairs that are affordable. We found our favorite earrings under $50 so you don't have to splurge.

Shashi Tilda Earrings
Shashi Tilda Earrings

These ombré earrings ($45) go from blush to burgundy.

Shashi
Tilda Earrings
$45
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Shashi Earrings
Zara Fringed Hoop Earrings
Zara Fringed Hoop Earrings

Take your hoop game up a notch with these fringed earrings ($16).

fringed earrings
$16
from zara.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Fringed Pearl Drop Earrings
Anthropologie Fringed Pearl Drop Earrings

The pearl accents on these fringed earrings ($48) are beautiful.

Anthropologie
Fringed Pearl Drop Earrings
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Earrings
Zenzii Looped Lucite Clip-On Earrings
Zenzii Looped Lucite Clip-On Earrings

If you don't have your ears pierced, you can still rock these lucite clip-on earrings ($48).

Anthropologie Earrings
Zenzii Looped Lucite Clip-On Earrings
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Earrings
Forever 21 Star Drop Chain Earrings
Forever 21 Star Drop Chain Earrings

These star earrings ($5) would be great for a night out.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Star Drop Chain Earrings
$4.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Earrings
ModCloth Magicicada Earrings
ModCloth Magicicada Earrings

Take a cue from Moonrise Kingdom and wear these bug earrings ($30).

ModCloth Earrings
ModCloth Magicicada Earrings
$29.99
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Earrings
Ettika Carlotta Tassel Earrings at Free People
Ettika Carlotta Tassel Earrings at Free People

These tassel earrings ($48) deserve to be on a yacht in Ibiza.

Ettika
Carlotta Tassel Earrings by at Free People
$48
from Free People
Buy Now See more Ettika Earrings
Mango Flower Pendant Earrings
Mango Flower Pendant Earrings

Flowers and rhinestones join forces on these flower pendant earrings ($20).

MANGO
Flower Pendant Earrings
$19.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Earrings
J.Crew Factory Drop Tassel Earrings
J.Crew Factory Drop Tassel Earrings

These canary-yellow drop tassel earrings ($20) would look pretty with a red dress.

J.Crew Factory
Dot drop tassel earrings
$29.50 $20.50
from J.Crew Factory
Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Earrings
Aqua Margot Ball Drop Earrings
Aqua Margot Ball Drop Earrings

Pair these drop earrings ($25) with your favorite denim piece.

Aqua
Margot Ball Drop Earrings - 100% Exclusive
$25
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Aqua Earrings
BaubleBar Gabriela Fringe Earrings
BaubleBar Gabriela Fringe Earrings

These fringe earrings ($38) are an easy way to wear millennial pink.

BaubleBar
Women's Gabriela Fringe Earrings
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
BaubleBar Summer Tassel Drop Earrings
BaubleBar Summer Tassel Drop Earrings

These tassel drop earrings ($48) deserve lots of compliments.

BaubleBar
Summer Tassel Drop Earrings
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Tricolor Geometric Drop Earrings
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Tricolor Geometric Drop Earrings

The geometric shapes in these earrings ($13) will give your outfit a modern vibe.

BaubleBar
SUGARFIX by Tricolor Geometric Drop Earrings - Yellow
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Free People Full Bloom Fan Earring
Free People Full Bloom Fan Earring

Statement jewelry doesn't have to be colorful — these black earrings ($28) prove it.

Free People
Full Bloom Fan Earring
$28
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Earrings
ASOS Pom-Pom Hoop Earrings
ASOS Pom-Pom Hoop Earrings

Pom-poms add a cheeky touch to these hoop earrings ($8).

Asos
Pom Pom Hoop Earrings
$8
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Earrings
Shashi Camille Earrings
Shashi Camille Earrings

We are green with envy over these tassel earrings ($45).

Shashi
Camille Earrings
$45
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Shashi Earrings
Rachel Rachel Roy Drop Earrings
Rachel Rachel Roy Drop Earrings

How adorable are the tiny tassels on these drop earrings ($32)?

Rachel Roy
Gold-Tone Multi-Tassel Ear Jacket Linear Drop Earrings
$32
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Rachel Roy Earrings
Kate Spade Gold-Tone Citrus Flower Drop Earrings
Kate Spade Gold-Tone Citrus Flower Drop Earrings

The oranges and daisies on these drop earrings ($46) make us think of Summer.

Kate Spade
Gold-Tone Citrus Flower Drop Earrings
$68 $45.56
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings
Vanessa Mooney The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings
Vanessa Mooney The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings

Wear these knotted tassel earrings ($45) with a white tee and light-wash jeans.

Vanessa Mooney
The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings
$45
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Vanessa Mooney Earrings
Taolei Pink-Pom Tassel Earrings
Taolei Pink-Pom Tassel Earrings

There are pom-poms and tassels on these earrings ($23); it's a dream come true.

HauteLook Earrings
Taolei Pink Pom Tassel Earrings
$22.97
from HauteLook
Buy Now See more HauteLook Earrings
J.Crew Pineapple Earrings
J.Crew Pineapple Earrings

We want these pineapple earrings ($38) for a pool party.

J.Crew
Pineapple earrings
$38
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Beaded Tassel Earrings
Sugarfix by BaubleBar Beaded Tassel Earrings

Wear these beaded tassel earrings ($13) to the next wedding you're invited to.

Target Earrings
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Beaded Tassel Earrings
$12.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Earrings
