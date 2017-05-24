5/24/17 5/24/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Affordable Statement Earrings The 22 Most Fabulous Statement Earrings Out There — All Under $50! May 24, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Want to make a statement? Look to your ears! No, seriously — extraordinary earrings are making a comeback, and we're obsessed with the trend. There are so many bold options that it's actually hard to choose. The best part is that there are many pairs that are affordable. We found our favorite earrings under $50 so you don't have to splurge. Shashi Tilda Earrings These ombré earrings ($45) go from blush to burgundy. Shashi Tilda Earrings $45 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shashi Earrings Zara Fringed Hoop Earrings Take your hoop game up a notch with these fringed earrings ($16). fringed earrings $16 from zara.com Buy Now Anthropologie Fringed Pearl Drop Earrings The pearl accents on these fringed earrings ($48) are beautiful. Anthropologie Fringed Pearl Drop Earrings $48 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Earrings Zenzii Looped Lucite Clip-On Earrings If you don't have your ears pierced, you can still rock these lucite clip-on earrings ($48). Anthropologie Earrings Zenzii Looped Lucite Clip-On Earrings $48 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Earrings Forever 21 Star Drop Chain Earrings These star earrings ($5) would be great for a night out. Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ Star Drop Chain Earrings $4.90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Earrings ModCloth Magicicada Earrings Take a cue from Moonrise Kingdom and wear these bug earrings ($30). ModCloth Earrings ModCloth Magicicada Earrings $29.99 from ModCloth Buy Now See more ModCloth Earrings Ettika Carlotta Tassel Earrings at Free People These tassel earrings ($48) deserve to be on a yacht in Ibiza. Ettika Carlotta Tassel Earrings by at Free People $48 from Free People Buy Now See more Ettika Earrings Mango Flower Pendant Earrings Flowers and rhinestones join forces on these flower pendant earrings ($20). MANGO Flower Pendant Earrings $19.99 from MANGO Buy Now See more MANGO Earrings J.Crew Factory Drop Tassel Earrings These canary-yellow drop tassel earrings ($20) would look pretty with a red dress. J.Crew Factory Dot drop tassel earrings $29.50 $20.50 from J.Crew Factory Buy Now See more J.Crew Factory Earrings Aqua Margot Ball Drop Earrings Pair these drop earrings ($25) with your favorite denim piece. Aqua Margot Ball Drop Earrings - 100% Exclusive $25 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Aqua Earrings BaubleBar Gabriela Fringe Earrings These fringe earrings ($38) are an easy way to wear millennial pink. BaubleBar Women's Gabriela Fringe Earrings $38 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings BaubleBar Summer Tassel Drop Earrings These tassel drop earrings ($48) deserve lots of compliments. BaubleBar Summer Tassel Drop Earrings $48 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings Sugarfix by BaubleBar Tricolor Geometric Drop Earrings The geometric shapes in these earrings ($13) will give your outfit a modern vibe. BaubleBar SUGARFIX by Tricolor Geometric Drop Earrings - Yellow $12.99 from Target Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings Free People Full Bloom Fan Earring Statement jewelry doesn't have to be colorful — these black earrings ($28) prove it. Free People Full Bloom Fan Earring $28 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Earrings ASOS Pom-Pom Hoop Earrings Pom-poms add a cheeky touch to these hoop earrings ($8). Asos Pom Pom Hoop Earrings $8 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Earrings Shashi Camille Earrings We are green with envy over these tassel earrings ($45). Shashi Camille Earrings $45 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Shashi Earrings Rachel Rachel Roy Drop Earrings How adorable are the tiny tassels on these drop earrings ($32)? Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Multi-Tassel Ear Jacket Linear Drop Earrings $32 from Macy's Buy Now See more Rachel Roy Earrings Kate Spade Gold-Tone Citrus Flower Drop Earrings The oranges and daisies on these drop earrings ($46) make us think of Summer. Kate Spade Gold-Tone Citrus Flower Drop Earrings $68 $45.56 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Earrings Vanessa Mooney The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings Wear these knotted tassel earrings ($45) with a white tee and light-wash jeans. Vanessa Mooney The Astrid Knotted Tassel Earrings $45 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Vanessa Mooney Earrings Taolei Pink-Pom Tassel Earrings There are pom-poms and tassels on these earrings ($23); it's a dream come true. HauteLook Earrings Taolei Pink Pom Tassel Earrings $22.97 from HauteLook Buy Now See more HauteLook Earrings J.Crew Pineapple Earrings We want these pineapple earrings ($38) for a pool party. J.Crew Pineapple earrings $38 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Earrings Sugarfix by BaubleBar Beaded Tassel Earrings Wear these beaded tassel earrings ($13) to the next wedding you're invited to. Target Earrings SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Beaded Tassel Earrings $12.99 from Target Buy Now See more Target Earrings