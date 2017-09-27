 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
Angelina Jolie
14 Lessons in Power Dressing Straight From Angelina Jolie
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Look Back at Amal Clooney's Whole Lineup of Wedding Weekend Looks

How does one get so lucky as to sport designers such as Stella McCartney, Giambattista Valli, Alexander McQueen, and more in the days leading up to her wedding? Perhaps it has a little something to do with marrying one of the world's most well known bachelors, George Clooney. Amal Alamuddin, who's well-known in her own right for being both lawyer and activist, looked nothing short of spectacular as she said "I do" in on Sept. 27 2014 in Venice, Italy. And with a long list of designers just waiting to dress the bride, it's not exactly a shocker that she went with one of the greats to make her wedding dress: the late Oscar de la Renta, who is pictured beaming beside her in a Vogue magazine shoot.

Still, the rest of her looks definitely deserve some recognition as well. Take a look at her wedding fashion album — including some shots of her and George (in an Armani tux), dancing the night away — ahead.

Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak and Samantha Sutton

Source: Vogue

Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney at Their Wedding
Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney Walking Down the Aisle
Amal and George Spent the Night Dancing
The Bride's Oscar de la Renta Gown Was Complete With an Embroidered Veil
Anna Wintour Must Have Approved of the Couple's Stylish Looks
Finally, Amal Changed Into This Gold Beaded Cocktail Number
Amal Alamuddin in Oscar de la Renta
Amal Alamuddin in Stella McCartney
Amal Alamuddin in Giambattista Valli
Amal Alamuddin in Alexander McQueen
Amal Alamuddin in Dolce & Gabbana
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyCelebrity CouplesWedding DressesBridalCelebrity StyleOscar De La RentaWeddingGeorge Clooney
Join The Conversation
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 2 years

Loving every look!!
Princess Victoria
by Sarah Wasilak
Emma Watson Wearing Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit March 2017
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Snuck This Brilliant Beauty and the Beast Symbol Into Her Jumpsuit
by Marina Liao
City Hall Wedding
Wedding
You'll Forget All About Fancy Weddings When You See This Couple's City Hall Nuptials
by Nicole Yi
Boho Beachside Wedding
Wedding
This Relaxed Boho Wedding Had All the Right Elements: Food Trucks, 2 Dogs, and Silent Disco
by Nicole Yi
Models Wearing Combat Boots
Kaia Gerber
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds