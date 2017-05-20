 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Amal Clooney Looks Business Professional Right Until You See Her Shoes

Amal Clooney's Spring Heels March 2017

Amal Clooney Looks Business Professional Right Until You See Her Shoes

Why is it that Amal Clooney's outfits are always so darn good? While arriving to give a speech at London's Chatham House, Amal looked elegant as ever. The lawyer and activist stepped out in a bright red shift dress and a camel-colored trench coat with a structured leather Altuzarra bag. Both the dress and the coat were vintage pieces — the coat was a Balmain number from the '60s and the loose-fitting dress was from the Dior A/W 1972 Haute Couture collection.

While her vintage outfit was on point, the real stars of the show were her vibrant Oscar de la Renta slingback heels that are perfect for Spring. Amal found the perfect way to incorporate a fun print with her business-professional attire, and we've gotta say we're all about it. She actually wore the same pair of shoes at another event back 2014. Check out her power ensemble and shop the heels ahead.

Related
Amal Clooney Debuted Her Maternity Style Without You Realizing It

Shop Brands
Oscar de la Renta · Nicholas Kirkwood · Cole Haan
Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford
Her Full Look
Her Full Look
Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford
Wearing the Same Heels in 2014
Wearing the Same Heels in 2014
Image Source: Getty / Eamonn McCormack
The Exact Heels From The RealReal
The Exact Heels From The RealReal

Oscar de la Renta Laura Floral Slingback Pumps from The RealReal ($425)

Amal ClooneyCelebrity Street StyleCelebrity Maternity StyleSpring FashionMaternity StyleGet The LookSpringCelebrity StyleOscar De La RentaShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Oscar de la Renta
Laura Floral Slingback Pumps
from TheRealReal
$425
Nicholas Kirkwood
Floral Slingback Pumps
from TheRealReal
$95
Cole Haan
Medora Floral Slingback Pumps
from Dillard's
$149
Shop More
Oscar de la Renta Pumps SHOP MORE
Oscar de la Renta
Jacky Embroidered Pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$990 $515
Oscar de la Renta
Pamie Slingback Bow Heels
from MODA OPERANDI
$850 $383
Oscar de la Renta
Clemence Slingback Pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$870 $522
Oscar de la Renta
Alyssa pumps
from Farfetch
$1,437
Oscar de la Renta
bejewelled slingback pumps
from Farfetch
$1,257 $628.54
Cole Haan Platforms SHOP MORE
Cole Haan
Margo Lace-Up Sneaker
from Nordstrom Rack
$89.97
Cole Haan
Zerogrand Crisscross Sandals
from Macy's
$160 $112
Cole Haan
Lena II Pump
from Nordstrom Rack
$250 $89.97
Cole Haan
Quincy Pump
from Nordstrom Rack
$260 $99.97
Cole Haan
Prieta Pump - Wide Width Available
from Nordstrom Rack
$160 $69.97
Nicholas Kirkwood Pumps SHOP MORE
Nicholas Kirkwood
Penelope Pearl Pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$975 $507
Nicholas Kirkwood
Leda Leather Pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$695 $417
Nicholas Kirkwood
Zaha Pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$895 $537
Nicholas Kirkwood
Eden Jewel Crystal-embellished Satin Pumps - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$895
Nicholas Kirkwood
Casati pearl-platform lurex pumps
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$918 $330
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds