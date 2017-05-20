Amal Clooney Looks Business Professional Right Until You See Her Shoes

Why is it that Amal Clooney's outfits are always so darn good? While arriving to give a speech at London's Chatham House, Amal looked elegant as ever. The lawyer and activist stepped out in a bright red shift dress and a camel-colored trench coat with a structured leather Altuzarra bag. Both the dress and the coat were vintage pieces — the coat was a Balmain number from the '60s and the loose-fitting dress was from the Dior A/W 1972 Haute Couture collection.

While her vintage outfit was on point, the real stars of the show were her vibrant Oscar de la Renta slingback heels that are perfect for Spring. Amal found the perfect way to incorporate a fun print with her business-professional attire, and we've gotta say we're all about it. She actually wore the same pair of shoes at another event back 2014. Check out her power ensemble and shop the heels ahead.