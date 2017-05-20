5/20/17 5/20/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Amal Clooney Amal Clooney's Spring Heels March 2017 Amal Clooney Looks Business Professional Right Until You See Her Shoes May 20, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 183 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Why is it that Amal Clooney's outfits are always so darn good? While arriving to give a speech at London's Chatham House, Amal looked elegant as ever. The lawyer and activist stepped out in a bright red shift dress and a camel-colored trench coat with a structured leather Altuzarra bag. Both the dress and the coat were vintage pieces — the coat was a Balmain number from the '60s and the loose-fitting dress was from the Dior A/W 1972 Haute Couture collection. While her vintage outfit was on point, the real stars of the show were her vibrant Oscar de la Renta slingback heels that are perfect for Spring. Amal found the perfect way to incorporate a fun print with her business-professional attire, and we've gotta say we're all about it. She actually wore the same pair of shoes at another event back 2014. Check out her power ensemble and shop the heels ahead. RelatedAmal Clooney Debuted Her Maternity Style Without You Realizing It Shop Brands Oscar de la Renta · Nicholas Kirkwood · Cole Haan Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford Her Full Look Image Source: Getty / Neil Mockford Wearing the Same Heels in 2014 Image Source: Getty / Eamonn McCormack The Exact Heels From The RealReal Oscar de la Renta Laura Floral Slingback Pumps from The RealReal ($425) Share this post Amal ClooneyCelebrity Street StyleCelebrity Maternity StyleSpring FashionMaternity StyleGet The LookSpringCelebrity StyleOscar De La RentaShoesShopping