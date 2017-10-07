Yes, Amber Heard Is Wearing Her Summer Bikini — but With Your Favorite Fall Shoes

We don't blame Amber Heard for scheduling a spontaneous trip to the beach in October. The leaves are just beginning to fall off the trees, but we already feel like it's time to book a vacation. The actress kept on some of her Fall essentials with her white bikini, including a fedora and, yep, snakeskin booties. Amber played up the boho vibes by throwing a breezy lace crop top over her two-piece, convincing us that accessorizing a swimsuit can look very different depending on your taste.

Clearly, though, Amber's printed Chelsea boots are her most prized possession. Obviously they're pretty versatile if they can go from LAX straight onto the sand. Read on to shop a few pairs that fit the bill — wherever you are in the world and wherever you may be going.