Yes, Amber Heard Is Wearing Her Summer Bikini — but With Your Favorite Fall Shoes

We don't blame Amber Heard for scheduling a spontaneous trip to the beach in October. The leaves are just beginning to fall off the trees, but we already feel like it's time to book a vacation. The actress kept on some of her Fall essentials with her white bikini, including a fedora and, yep, snakeskin booties. Amber played up the boho vibes by throwing a breezy lace crop top over her two-piece, convincing us that accessorizing a swimsuit can look very different depending on your taste.

Clearly, though, Amber's printed Chelsea boots are her most prized possession. Obviously they're pretty versatile if they can go from LAX straight onto the sand. Read on to shop a few pairs that fit the bill — wherever you are in the world and wherever you may be going.

Topshop
Women's Max Snake Embossed Bootie
$170
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Boots
Robert Clergerie
65 snake skin ankle boots
$750
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Robert Clergerie Boots
Barneys New York
Women's Leather Side-Zip Ankle Boots
$425
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Boots
Vionic
Technology Windom Ankle Boots - Leather (For Women)
$89.99
from Sierra Trading Post
Buy Now See more Vionic Boots
Old Navy
Snakeskin-Print Ankle Boots for Women
$44.99
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Boots
Proenza Schouler
snakeskin effect panel boots
$1,147
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Proenza Schouler Boots
Paul Smith
faux snakeskin ankle boots
$650
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Paul Smith Boots
Topshop Women's Max Snake Embossed Bootie
Robert Clergerie Snakeskin Ankle Boots
Barneys New York Women's Leather Side-Zip Ankle Boots
Vionic Technology Windom Ankle Boots
Old Navy Snakeskin-Print Ankle Boots for Women
Proenza Schouler Snakeskin Effect Panel Boots
Paul Smith Faux Snakeskin Ankle Boots
