11 Ultraflattering Poses to Break Out For Your Next #Bikinigram

Unless you're a model or friends with the Jenners, it's perfectly normal to feel intimidated by the inevitable Summer swimsuit pic. But what if we told you it didn't have to be this way? That there are a handful of flattering poses anyone can break out beach or poolside? And that they're blogger-approved? Ahead we've rounded up a few great ones we've found on the feeds of these fashion pros, from hands on hips to leg-lengthening options. Try them out before your next #bikinigram and re-create the one Summer photo on every blogger's feed.