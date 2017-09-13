 Skip Nav
Why the Fashion Crowd Is So Obsessed With NYC
ashley graham
The Most Empowering, Hard-Working Model at Fashion Week Isn't a Size 0 — Finally
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Runway Looks Have All Been High Shine and Fabulous
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals

Imagine meeting your future husband (aka your prince charming) and he actually turns out to be a prince. Well, for these nine lucky women, that was actually the case. Meghan Markle has already got people buzzing about her relationship with Prince Harry, having accompanied him to a wedding in Jamaica wearing a dazzling maxi dress.

People are already speculating whether the couple might get married in the near future. If that were the case, Markle wouldn't be the first American woman to marry into a royal family. In fact, some of the most fashionable non-royals who have married princes are American. From Grace Kelly to Lee Radziwill, have a look back at nine fashionable American women who have style fit for a queen.

Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Kendra Spears, Princess Salwa Aga Khan
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Lisa Halaby, Queen Noor of Jordan
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Rita Hayworth
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Marie-Chantal Miller, Crown Princess of Greece
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Diane von Fürstenberg, formerly Princess Diane of Fürstenberg
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Alexandra von Fürstenberg, formerly Princess Alexandra von Fürstenberg
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
Lee Radziwill
9 Stylish American Women Who Married Royals
