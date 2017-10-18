This Blogger Designed Affordable Hoodies and Tees With the Most Badass Love Quotes

At this point, plenty of bloggers have developed their businesses and launched fashion labels. Chiara Ferragni proved her design prowess by turning The Blonde Salad into a brand, and Danielle Bernstein of We Wore What created Second Skin overalls and a line of boots with Archive Shoes. But I've never been particularly struck by an influencer's debut clothing — that is, until I saw what Andy Torres had to offer.

Andy calls herself one of the "OG" bloggers (she's been at it since 2007), and she's got 785,000 followers on Instagram. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, and based in Amsterdam, Andy felt like she had a lot of cultural influence to inspire a ready-to-wear collection. But there was something else she had: a recent breakup under her belt. Andy didn't shy away from weaving this narrative into her new AIT threads. In fact, it became the foundation of her hoodies, button-downs, tees, and slip dresses, all of which are versatile, range in price from $49 to $129, and are made at a factory under safe, no-nonsense conditions (Andy visited it herself!).

Our favorite pieces are the ones that speak to Andy's love life, embroidered with phrases like "Your loss, babe," "Let the distance keep us together," and "Boys, boys, boys." We talked to Andy about her own go-to piece, the design experience, and love because — let's be real — every chick likes to wear her heart on her sleeve. Read on to see what she had to say, watch a BTS video, and check out more from Andy's first drop, which you can shop now at AIT.