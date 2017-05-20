I Stole 3 Items From My Boyfriend's Closet — and Here's How I Wore Them

I occasionally rummage through my boyfriend's drawers for old tees to sleep in. Usually it's this Christmas cat motif shirt ($6) or an alternative style with a wolf graphic that eerily resembles Balmain's Fall '17 collection. While they're super comfortable, I wouldn't necessarily wear them out. But there are other sections of his closet that have some potential. I began to wonder: could I actually create fashion-forward outfits with his clothes — ones I'd wear in public?

The obvious answer might be yes — some people wear their SO's tees to work and shop in the men's section — but I decided to take on this fashion challenge for myself. I call it a "challenge" because he wears a large (I'm a small) and is 6'2 (I'm 5'4). To say the clothes fit me would be a big misstatement, but I was willing to see what items I could mix and match into my everyday wardrobe. For the experiment, I chose a basic white t-shirt, a black bomber jacket, and a denim button down. His closet was full of basics: the perfect foundation for building my wardrobe.

When I asked Woon if I could borrow some of his clothes, he reluctantly obliged, but even helped me shoot my outfits over the course of the following week. With a few simple styling hacks, I slipped into his clothes without a problem and looked pretty darn good.