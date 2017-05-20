 Skip Nav
I Stole 3 Items From My Boyfriend's Closet — and Here's How I Wore Them

I Stole 3 Items From My Boyfriend's Closet — and Here's How I Wore Them

I occasionally rummage through my boyfriend's drawers for old tees to sleep in. Usually it's this Christmas cat motif shirt ($6) or an alternative style with a wolf graphic that eerily resembles Balmain's Fall '17 collection. While they're super comfortable, I wouldn't necessarily wear them out. But there are other sections of his closet that have some potential. I began to wonder: could I actually create fashion-forward outfits with his clothes — ones I'd wear in public?

The obvious answer might be yes — some people wear their SO's tees to work and shop in the men's section — but I decided to take on this fashion challenge for myself. I call it a "challenge" because he wears a large (I'm a small) and is 6'2 (I'm 5'4). To say the clothes fit me would be a big misstatement, but I was willing to see what items I could mix and match into my everyday wardrobe. For the experiment, I chose a basic white t-shirt, a black bomber jacket, and a denim button down. His closet was full of basics: the perfect foundation for building my wardrobe.

When I asked Woon if I could borrow some of his clothes, he reluctantly obliged, but even helped me shoot my outfits over the course of the following week. With a few simple styling hacks, I slipped into his clothes without a problem and looked pretty darn good.

Shop Brands
H&M
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/Marina Liao
1 The Black Bomber Jacket
Topman Black Lightweight Bomber Jacket ($80)

Hack: Wear All Black and Drape the Bomber Over Your Shoulders
Hack: Wear All Black and Drape the Bomber Over Your Shoulders
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/Marina Liao

Woon recently bought the black bomber from Topman and wasn't too eager to part with it when I said I wanted to borrow it. I still haven't returned it and it's been two weeks (oops).

As soon as I slipped the jacket on, the sleeves extended past my hands and the shoulders fit really wide, which was totally expected given this was a men's large. After trying to style it with everything in my closet, from a slip dress to denim shorts, I decided the bomber would look better draped like a cape or poncho. I wore all black to nail that quintessential NYC look, but the monochrome palette also served another purpose: it masked the oversize fit. Black is naturally slimming and the jacket laid perfectly on my shoulders, appearing totally casual.

For those who want to wear their partner's two-sizes-too-big coat? Drape it on for a more stylish take.

2 The White Tee
Uniqlo Supima Cotton V-Neck Tee ($10)

Hack: Tuck It Into a Pair of Mom Jeans
Hack: Tuck It Into a Pair of Mom Jeans
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/Marina Liao

The easiest item out of the three to style was this supersoft white tee, proving it's a versatile basic for both men and women. Since almost everyone owns one (if you don't, we picked out the best options for you), I figured I'd work this into my wardrobe despite it being a size large.

The main problem was the length. The tee was too long to wear over pants, but too short for the lampshade hack. Since I liked and wanted to emphasize the boyish fit, I paired the shirt with destroyed mom jeans. They were slightly baggier than my skinnies. I tucked in the t-shirt to hide how long it was and just by doing this, the outfit became polished and presentable.

Then Cover Up With a Moto Jacket
Then Cover Up With a Moto Jacket
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/Marina Liao

Although I would have been happy just to wear the outfit as it was, I spoke to a friend who occasionally wears her boyfriend's tees. She explained that she usually wears a black leather jacket over the shirt to hide how large it really is. "Well, that's kind of genius," I thought. Instead of a leather piece, I opted for my tan suede moto jacket, which indeed covered up the baggy sleeves. I wore a pair of bow slides for that feminine touch. Pro tip: if you ever want to make your partner's clothes more "girlie," jewelry or shoes is the way to go.

3 The Denim Shirt
Topman Blue Bleach Wash Stand Collar Denim Shirt ($55)

Hack: Wear With a Skirt
Hack: Wear With a Skirt
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography/Marina Liao

By now, I had figured out that tucking in any top is the solution to the length problem. That's exactly what I did with Woon's denim shirt. I wore it with my fitted tassel Storets skirt ($98) for a playful feel and my comfy beige heels. Since the sleeves were super long on me, I rolled them up for a tighter fit on my arms. This outfit was definitely one I could easily wear to work without anyone suspecting I was in a men's shirt — not that that's a bad thing, after all.

Personal Essay
