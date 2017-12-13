 Skip Nav
Angelina Jolie Pulled Off the Pajamas-Under-Your-Coat Look We All Want to Wear This Winter
Angelina Jolie Pulled Off the Pajamas-Under-Your-Coat Look We All Want to Wear This Winter

Angelina Jolie has a way with outerwear, routinely wrapping herself in scarves for a night out. But if you're not sure that you can pull off a luxe, leisure accessory quite like the star, why not give her latest look a go? Angelina stepped out in Los Angeles in the type of camel coat that, when paired with tall boots, dark sunglasses, and a leather satchel like her Salvatore Ferragamo top-handle bag ($2,200), calls for very little else.

Though she was wearing a white tee and pants underneath her outerwear, Angelina could have very well buttoned up her jacket and sported silk pajamas. There's no denying the sophistication that comes with a chic, neutral design like this one, so if you're still in the market for Winter wear, take a tip from Angelina and embrace the effortlessness of a one-and-done cocoon coat this season too.

Zara Long Oversized Coat
Club Monaco Cahndisse Coat
R 13 Camel Raw Cut Coat
Religion Craft Coat
Max Mara Seoul Camel Coat
Topshop Millie Relaxed Coat
Cinzia Rocca Plus Asymmetric Walker Coat
AYR The Robe Coat
W Concept Color Block Coat Camel
Narciso Rodriguez Wool-Cashmere Single-Breasted Coat
Chloé Wool-Blend Coat
Max Mara Brushed Camel Coat
