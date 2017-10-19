Outerwear 101: The Complete Glossary of Coats, Jackets, and More

Blame it on the falling leaves (and the falling temps), but we've had a certain piece of clothing on our minds as of late: outerwear. And, as the blue skies turn to gray, we can always take comfort in knowing that there are chic and flattering options out there for us all.

After all, everyone has their go-to cold-weather piece — but just because you throw it on every day doesn't mean you necessarily know what that piece is called. Is your staple leather jacket a bomber, blazer, or moto? And is it even a jacket at all? Not to worry, we're here to guide you through outerwear 101 — class is in session!

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani