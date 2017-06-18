 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Angelina Jolie's Travel Hack Is Simple, Yet Brilliant

Angelina Jolie Carrying Gray Bag at Airport

Angelina Jolie's Travel Hack Is Simple, Yet Brilliant

Angelina Jolie, who's a fan of wearing monochromatic looks, was spotted jetting out of LAX with her children. The actress wore an olive trench coat by Burberry, knee-high brown boots, and aviator sunglasses. She finished her look off with a simple gray tote bag.

It wasn't until Angelina turned to the side that we realized she was carrying a second bag in the same color. The first bag matched seamlessly with the second one, giving her airport ensemble a chic, uniform look. These bags are a perfect mix of fashion and function since they're sleek and large enough to fit all the travel essentials. Read on to see to Angelina's ensemble, then shop similar tote bags ahead.

Related
Of Course Angelina Jolie Would Wear This '90s Staple For Mother's Day

Shop Brands
Christian Louboutin · Valextra · Street Level · Madewell · Saint Laurent · Balenciaga
Image Source: Backgrid
Angelina Jolie's Travel Hack Is Simple, Yet Brilliant
Image Source: Backgrid
Image Source: Backgrid
Christian Louboutin
Cabata Calfskin Leather Tote - Black
$1,290
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Duffels & Totes
Valextra
Women's Large B-Cube Tote
$3,350
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Valextra Duffels & Totes
Street Level
Claire North/South Tote
$58
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Street Level Duffels & Totes
Madewell
Medium Leather Transport Tote - Brown
$158
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Duffels & Totes
Saint Laurent
Women's Medium Shopper Tote Bag
$995
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes
Balenciaga
Women's Everyday Small Tote Bag
$995
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes
HandbagsTravel StyleGet The LookCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesBurberryShoppingAngelina Jolie
Shop Story
Read Story
Christian Louboutin
Cabata Calfskin Leather Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$1,290
Valextra
Women's Large B-Cube Tote
from Barneys New York
$3,350
Street Level
Claire North/South Tote
from Bloomingdale's
$58
Madewell
Medium Leather Transport Tote - Brown
from Nordstrom
$158
Saint Laurent
Women's Medium Shopper Tote Bag
from Barneys New York
$995
Balenciaga
Women's Everyday Small Tote Bag
from Barneys New York
$995
Shop More
Balenciaga Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Balenciaga
Blanket Square S leather tote
from mytheresa
$2,145
Balenciaga
Cabas Leather-trimmed Canvas Tote - Beige
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$950
Balenciaga
Classic City Nano Texured-leather Shoulder Bag - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,150
Balenciaga
Classic City Textured-leather Tote - Charcoal
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,950
Balenciaga
Women's Metallic Edge City
from Barneys New York
$2,150
Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Saint Laurent
'Shopping' Leather Tote - Beige
from Nordstrom
$995
Saint Laurent
Taupe Medium Sac De Jour Tote
from SSENSE
$3,250
Saint Laurent
Large Leather Shopping Tote
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$995
Saint Laurent
Women's Small Sac De Jour
from Barneys New York
$2,890
Saint Laurent
Khaki Medium Sac de Jour Tote
from SSENSE
$3,250
Christian Louboutin Duffels & Totes SHOP MORE
Christian Louboutin
Large Paloma Leather Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$2,490
Christian Louboutin
Paloma Small Embellished Elaphe And Metallic Textured-leather Tote - Snake print
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,850
Christian Louboutin
Paloma Medium Studded Embroidered Leather Tote - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,350
Christian Louboutin
Paloma Nano Embellished Metallic Textured-leather Tote - Pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,390
Christian Louboutin
Nano Paloma Calfskin Leather Tote - Black
from Nordstrom
$1,200
Balenciaga Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
misssalinas
sammijefcoate
liketoknow.it.europe
black_palms
Street Level Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
polishedclosets
jackiemewbourne
mystylescoop
justagirlandstyle
Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tay_brandenburg
pinkandwink
tay_brandenburg
pinkandwink
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds