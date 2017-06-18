6/18/17 6/18/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Carrying Gray Bag at Airport Angelina Jolie's Travel Hack Is Simple, Yet Brilliant June 18, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Angelina Jolie, who's a fan of wearing monochromatic looks, was spotted jetting out of LAX with her children. The actress wore an olive trench coat by Burberry, knee-high brown boots, and aviator sunglasses. She finished her look off with a simple gray tote bag. It wasn't until Angelina turned to the side that we realized she was carrying a second bag in the same color. The first bag matched seamlessly with the second one, giving her airport ensemble a chic, uniform look. These bags are a perfect mix of fashion and function since they're sleek and large enough to fit all the travel essentials. Read on to see to Angelina's ensemble, then shop similar tote bags ahead. RelatedOf Course Angelina Jolie Would Wear This '90s Staple For Mother's Day Shop Brands Christian Louboutin · Valextra · Street Level · Madewell · Saint Laurent · Balenciaga Image Source: Backgrid Image Source: Backgrid Image Source: Backgrid Christian Louboutin Cabata Calfskin Leather Tote - Black $1,290 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Duffels & Totes Valextra Women's Large B-Cube Tote $3,350 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Valextra Duffels & Totes Street Level Claire North/South Tote $58 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Street Level Duffels & Totes Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote - Brown $158 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Madewell Duffels & Totes Saint Laurent Women's Medium Shopper Tote Bag $995 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Duffels & Totes Balenciaga Women's Everyday Small Tote Bag $995 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Balenciaga Duffels & Totes HandbagsTravel StyleGet The LookCelebrity StyleBagsAccessoriesBurberryShoppingAngelina Jolie