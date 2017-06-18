Angelina Jolie's Travel Hack Is Simple, Yet Brilliant

Angelina Jolie, who's a fan of wearing monochromatic looks, was spotted jetting out of LAX with her children. The actress wore an olive trench coat by Burberry, knee-high brown boots, and aviator sunglasses. She finished her look off with a simple gray tote bag.

It wasn't until Angelina turned to the side that we realized she was carrying a second bag in the same color. The first bag matched seamlessly with the second one, giving her airport ensemble a chic, uniform look. These bags are a perfect mix of fashion and function since they're sleek and large enough to fit all the travel essentials. Read on to see to Angelina's ensemble, then shop similar tote bags ahead.