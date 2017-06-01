6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie Black Dress at Airport June 2016 Angelina Jolie's Travel Outfit Looks Basic, but It's Brilliant June 1, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 132 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When Angelina Jolie headed to LAX to catch a flight, she was wearing a simple black dress and a pair of kitten heels. But zoom in a little closer, and you'll see her design has a wrap effect. Though Angelina's rocking her number with a tee underneath, she can style it later all by itself. Plus, there's no denying her aviators and leather tote will come in handy wherever she's going. Angelina isn't the only power woman who keeps these essentials on hand. Michelle Obama worked her own wrap dress and pumps on the plane, proving a look like this one's quite versatile. The key? Layer repeat-worthy pieces while you're traveling and keep your suitcase light. Read on to get inspired by Angelina's outfit, complete with classic diamond jewels, then shop for a similar midi before your next getaway. RelatedGisele Bündchen Wore the Power Outfit Angelina Jolie's Been Rocking For Ages Shop Brands J.Crew · Forever 21 · Bobeau · Norma Kamali · MICHAEL Michael Kors · Frame · Topshop · Diane von Furstenberg Image Source: Getty Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Image Source: FameFlynet Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin J.Crew A-line midi skirt in double-serge wool $130 from J.Crew Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Skirts Forever 21 FOREVER 21+ The Fifth Label Just For Now Crop Top $90 from Forever 21 Buy Now See more Forever 21 Longsleeve Tops Bobeau Kate Wrap Dress $78 from Zappos Buy Now See more Bobeau Cocktail Dresses Norma Kamali Kamali Kulture Wrap Flair Dress $170 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Norma Kamali Day Dresses MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Wrap-effect Stretch-crepe Dress - Black $205 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Cocktail Dresses Frame Le Wrap Silk-charmeuse Maxi Dress - Black $400 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Frame Day Dresses Topshop Women's Crepe Wrap Dress $80 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Topshop Day Dresses Diane von Furstenberg New Jeanne Two Wrap Dress $368 $257.60 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Day Dresses Avenue32 Cocktail Dresses Alexander Wang $965 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Avenue32 Cocktail Dresses Share this post Celebrity Street StyleSummer FashionTravel StyleGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleShoppingAngelina Jolie