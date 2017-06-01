Angelina Jolie's Travel Outfit Looks Basic, but It's Brilliant

When Angelina Jolie headed to LAX to catch a flight, she was wearing a simple black dress and a pair of kitten heels. But zoom in a little closer, and you'll see her design has a wrap effect. Though Angelina's rocking her number with a tee underneath, she can style it later all by itself. Plus, there's no denying her aviators and leather tote will come in handy wherever she's going.

Angelina isn't the only power woman who keeps these essentials on hand. Michelle Obama worked her own wrap dress and pumps on the plane, proving a look like this one's quite versatile. The key? Layer repeat-worthy pieces while you're traveling and keep your suitcase light. Read on to get inspired by Angelina's outfit, complete with classic diamond jewels, then shop for a similar midi before your next getaway.