Angelina Jolie's Sequin Gown Is the Epitome of Modern Glamour

When it comes to choosing a look — whether it's for the red carpet or a work eventAngelina Jolie tends to stick to neutrals. But the actress, director, and activist knows there's a sophisticated way to turn up the glamour, and she did so in this Fall 2017 Elisabetta Franchi dress at the Governors Awards.

Angelina took the stage to honor French director Agnès Varda, and her chiffon, bishop-sleeved midi — complete with a leg slit and bursts of sequins and beads — glimmered from every angle. A pair of metallic pumps, a diamond necklace, and a red lip made for the perfect finish, but Angelina could have stolen the show in this number and rubber flip-flops, if we're being honest. Read on to see her brilliant outfit from all angles, then shop similar gowns for your next event.

Angelina Jolie Wears These 9 Brands on Repeat — and They're Fashion Favorites
