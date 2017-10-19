 Skip Nav
14 Lessons in Power Dressing Straight From Angelina Jolie

Humanitarian, US Special Envoy, actress — Angelina Jolie carries out all of these roles with grace and style. She's the ultimate boss lady with a wardrobe to match. You'll often see her in neutral colors such as black, beige, and cream, and Angelina's skirt suit collection could rival that of any royal's. Her demure way of dressing is appropriate for visits to the United Nations and meetings with important public figures.

To sum up her work style, Angelina's mastered the art of power dressing. Whether she's in a pussy-bow blouse or a designer midi skirt, the star always looks sophisticated and timeless. We've decoded a few of her power woman outfits ahead, so that you too can re-create the looks.

Invest in a Timeless Coat
Midi Skirts Are Elegant and Tasteful
Don't Forget the Basics
Blue Is Just as Powerful as Red
Beige Heels Are a Staple
Sheer Sleeves Are a Do
Master the Monochrome Look
Mind the Details
Heels Aren't the Only Form of Professional Footwear
Accent Cream Colors With Neutral Tones
Don't Forget About the Pussy-Bow Blouse
Skirt Suits Are Power Items
Button Your Blazers
Don't Be Afraid to Borrow From the Boys
