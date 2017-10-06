 Skip Nav
This Necklace Was Named After Angelina Jolie — and It's More Than 800 Freakin' Carats

Angelina Jolie and jewelry designer Robert Procop are back at it with another stunning collaboration that's sure to knock your socks off. To refresh your memory, Procop is the genius behind Angelina's dazzling engagement ring [insert tears here because we've still not recovered from Brad Pitt and Angelina's divorce]. On top of that, the actress and British designer have been working together for nearly a decade, and they made their partnership official back in 2010 with a collection named after Angelina, the Style of Jolie.

The latest addition to this head-turning collaboration is certainly one of a kind. Dubbed the Star of Jolie, the stunning necklace features a pendant that's actually the largest black star sapphire in the world and measures in at a whopping 888.88 carats. Just let that sink in for a moment — more than 800 carats! On top of that, the pendant is attached to a necklace with 70 additional sapphires on it, which adds 104.42 more carats to the equation. The entire piece of jewelry is set in 18K rose gold, which looks lovely with the dark hue of the gems. Can you guess how much this gorgeous work of art is worth? Probably not, so I'll just go ahead and spoil it for you: $5 million. Yes, seriously.

Of course, this decadent necklace was crafted to be seen, so it's currently on a US tour, making its way through California before heading to the Smithsonian in Washington DC. The Star of Jolie will be showcased along with other dazzling items from the Style of Jolie collection, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Angelina's charity the Educational Partnership for Children of Conflict, which aims to improve education opportunities for kids living in areas affected by conflict. Admiring insanely expensive jewels for a charitable cause? Sign us up!

Ahead, catch an up-close look at the jaw-dropping Star of Jolie necklace and see Angelina sporting a few of Procop's other designs.

Up Close With the Star of Jolie Necklace
Angelina Wore Stunning Earrings Designed by Procop to the 2014 Oscars
Her Engagement Ring Was Designed by Procop to Perfectly Fit Her Finger
She Also Wore Gorgeous Emerald Jewels by Procop to the 2011 New York Film Critics Circle Awards
