It Only Takes 3 Pieces to Re-Create Angelina Jolie's Ultraelegant Premiere Look

While Hollywood premieres are often flooded with sequin-clad celebs, Angelina Jolie's look at The Breadwinner premiere in LA on Friday was all understated elegance. The actress, who's known for her classic, confident approach to style, showed up in a simple, mid-length Ulyana Sergeenko dress. Rather than cover the modest silhouette in bold accessories, the actress completed the look with neutral Tamara Mellon pumps — the kind of practical, chic shoes that would get plenty of use in any woman's wardrobe.

Still, if you're looking for bling, you might find Angelina incorporated an unexpected piece of jewelry into her look. In place of dangling earrings or a statement necklace, you'll see a diamond brooch fixed to the neckline of Angelina's dress, making accessorizing look easy. Now, the throwback piece has us wanting to raid our mothers' and grandmothers' jewelry boxes. Read on to see Angelina's look from all angles, and shop if you're feeling inspired.