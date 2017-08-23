 Skip Nav
Ashley Graham's Bikini Is So Classic, We Want One Right Now

Ashley Graham has a well-rounded swimsuit collection. She owns every style, from this sexy cutout bikini to a simple black two-piece, which she wore while vacationing in Thailand with her mom. The star shared several fun snaps of herself at the pool, and we immediately noticed her swimsuit. It's a classic, neoprene bikini that hugs her silhouette and could be worn season after season. While Ashley didn't reveal any more information about her swimsuit, we suspect it's likely one she'll keep in her closet for awhile.

La Perla Bikini Top
La Perla Bikini Briefs
Duskii Bikini Top
Duskii Ochre Regular Bikini Pant
J.Crew String Bikini Top
J.Crew Bikini Brief
Eres Bikini Set
J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Women's French Cross Back Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$44
J.Crew
Women's Liberty Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$58
J.Crew
Tipped cropped bikini top
from J.Crew
$54$34.99
J.Crew
Women's French Cross Back Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$52$31.20
J.Crew
Women's Scallop Bikini Top
from Nordstrom
$68
La Perla Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
La Perla
Buckle-Front Bandeau Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$448
La Perla
Souple Brazilian Brief
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$94
La Perla
Metallic Two-Piece Swimsuit w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$150
La Perla
Metallic Printed Two-Piece Swimsuit w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$180$108
La Perla
Printed Two-Piece Swimsuit w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$145$101.50
Farfetch Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Farfetch
Ack bandeau bikini top
from Farfetch
$114.89
Farfetch
Lygia & Nanny triangle top bikini set
from Farfetch
$212.37$84.95
Zimmermann
floral print bikini top
from Farfetch
$184.40$92.20
Ermanno Scervino
high-waisted bikini bottoms
from Farfetch
$165
Kiini
Valentine bikini bottom
from Farfetch
$130.56$78.33
J.Crew Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tiffaniatbretonbay
tellittoyourneighbor
throughherstyle
courtcdavis
