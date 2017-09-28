Short Girls Rejoice — The Entire Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Fall Collection Comes in Petites

At New York Fashion Week, Banana Republic released its new Fall collection which was inspired and curated by Olivia Palermo. This line is one of the many that is now a part of the see-now, buy-now collections that are immediately available to customers. Even more exciting, this entire selection of apparel also comes in petite sizes.

So if you're a girl who's on the shorter or smaller side, this collab is perfect for you. No more running to the tailor to get a few inches taken off your pants or coats — these stylish pieces come in a variety of wearable sizes. The collection is a dream for every fashion girl who loves all things military or '70s-inspired. From floor-length coats to sexy silky dresses, there is so much to choose from. Take a look at some of our favorites that come in both regular and petite sizing.