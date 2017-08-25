 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Fall Outfit Trick Will Impress Even Her Most Loyal Followers
Fall Fashion
We Found 64 Fall Essentials Every Fashion Girl Will Lust After
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You'll Fall Truly, Madly, Deeply in Love With the Coat Olivia Palermo Designed For Banana Republic

Banana Republic just released a preview of Olivia Palermo's Fall 2017 capsule collection for the brand, and there's not much to say but, "We can't wait to see the rest." All of the pieces have clear military influence, including this long, red trench coat, which might just be our favorite item from the 70-piece range that retails from $48 to $998 (for a snakeskin jacket we still have yet to see). Olivia already wore the $148 off-the-shoulder shirt dress at the 2017 CFDA Awards, but clearly she pulls off the rest of the line with ease.

Read on to catch a glimpse of what we'll find when the full range (including accessories!) is debuted on Sept. 9 at the retailer's first-ever complete "see now, buy now" presentation. While last season Olivia showed off her collaboration at a pop-up during New York Fashion Week, we have a feeling the upcoming reveal will be far more exciting. Read on to create your own wish list.

Related
Olivia Palermo Still Collects the Same Designer Bag as Carrie Bradshaw

Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Long Military Overcoat ($398)
Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Asymmetrical Trench Coat ($228)
Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Pleated Maxi Dress With Ties ($148) and Brocade Button Detail Military Coat ($348)
Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Long-Sleeve Tie-Neck Maxi Dress in Paisley Print ($248) with Leather Crop Flare Pants ($598)
Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Long-Sleeve Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress ($148)
Banana Republic x Olivia Palermo Corduroy Button Detail Military Coat ($198), Long-Sleeve Shirred Empire Top ($88), and Flare Tux Stripe ($98)
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall 2017Fashion NewsOlivia PalermoCollectionsCelebrity DesignersFallFall FashionBanana RepublicShopping
Join The Conversation
Fashion News
26 Things You Probably Never Knew About Chanel
by Aemilia Madden
Virgil Abloh and Nike Project The Ten
Fashion News
by Perri Konecky
Ivanka Trump Wearing Pink Dress From Her Clothing Line
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump Chose This $138 Blush Pink Shift Dress From Her Clothing Line
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Olivia Palermo's Shoes
Olivia Palermo
The 8 Shoes Olivia Palermo Keeps in Her Closet — and You Should Too
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Mary-Kate Olsen Wearing The Row Sandals
Mary-Kate Olsen
If Mary-Kate Olsen Makes These Summer Shoes Cool Again, She'll Be Everyone's Hero
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds