You'll Fall Truly, Madly, Deeply in Love With the Coat Olivia Palermo Designed For Banana Republic

Banana Republic just released a preview of Olivia Palermo's Fall 2017 capsule collection for the brand, and there's not much to say but, "We can't wait to see the rest." All of the pieces have clear military influence, including this long, red trench coat, which might just be our favorite item from the 70-piece range that retails from $48 to $998 (for a snakeskin jacket we still have yet to see). Olivia already wore the $148 off-the-shoulder shirt dress at the 2017 CFDA Awards, but clearly she pulls off the rest of the line with ease.

Read on to catch a glimpse of what we'll find when the full range (including accessories!) is debuted on Sept. 9 at the retailer's first-ever complete "see now, buy now" presentation. While last season Olivia showed off her collaboration at a pop-up during New York Fashion Week, we have a feeling the upcoming reveal will be far more exciting. Read on to create your own wish list.