Bar Refaeli's Pregnancy Outfit of Choice Is None Other Than an Itty-Bitty Bikini
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created 4 of Kate Middleton's Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Summer
I Found a Pair of Denim Shorts to Make Me Love Cutoffs Again
Leonardo DiCaprio
The Significance of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hawaiian Shirt 20 Years Later
Bar Refaeli's Pregnancy Outfit of Choice Is None Other Than an Itty-Bitty Bikini

Bar Refaeli has always proudly showed off her baby bump in bikinis. The model first started snapping photos when she was pregnant with her daughter Liv Ezra and Bar is now back at it again for her second pregnancy. She's been posting 'grams that show off her growing belly in itsy-bitsy designs and simultaneously gave us a ton of swimspiration. And out of all the celebrity baby bump bikinigrams we've seen, we'd say Bar is winning the game. Scroll through to take a look at Bar's pregnancy outfit of choice as you wait for the arrival of her second child.

— Additional reporting by Marina Liao

Bar Refaeli Can't Stop Showing Off Her Sweet Baby Bump

Fashion InstagramsBikinisMaternity StyleSwimwearModelsBar RefaeliCelebrity Style
