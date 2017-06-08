 Skip Nav
How Michelle Obama Really Feels About Barack Wearing the Same Tux For 8 Years Straight

During her eight years as the First Lady, Michelle Obama wowed us time and time again with her stunning style. When she wasn't sporting elegant floor-length dresses for special occasions, you could find her keeping it cool and casual in one of her more dressed-down outfits. We've spent our fair share of time fawning over her best fashion moments, but the former FLOTUS just revealed an interesting tidbit about her style that we'd honestly never considered — until now.

When Michelle made an appearance at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in California, she got real about the "unfair" difference between her and Barack's fashion choices. The mother of two candidly admitted that her husband wore the same exact tuxedo and shoes for every single state dinner, a glamorous affair in which the head of government from another country visits the White House for a formal meal.

Michelle described how she, on the other hand, was scrutinized by the media for every outfit choice at these events. "This is the unfair thing . . . no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. People take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace," she said at the conference. And yet, it was never publicized that Barack somehow got away with sporting the same tux throughout his presidency.

Watch the video below to hear Michelle openly discuss the biased coverage of her fashion choices, and then catch a glimpse of her state dinner looks to see exactly what she means. Note Barack's never-changing tuxedo as you scroll.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds