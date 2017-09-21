 Skip Nav
25 Times Michelle Obama's Casual Outfit Proved She's the Chillest First Lady Ever

There have been plenty of events where Michelle Obama dazzled in designer gowns, jeweled earrings, and metallic heels. But just as she pulls off fancy and fierce, the former FLOTUS also rocks cool and casual, skipping patterned dresses for leggings, jeans, and, on occasion, sweatshirts. Scroll through to see a handful of times Michelle's outfit was way more comfy than polished, from her gardening gear to bike-riding looks. Then check out Kate Middleton following suit, wearing outfits the queen probably wouldn't approve of.

When She Styled a Loose Black Tank With Olive Pants at a Garden Harvest
When She Didn't Mind Running Around in Black Jeans and Sneakers
When She Wore a Short-Sleeved Sweater Set With Skinnies and Flats
When She Proved Every Woman Should Have a Cozy Sweatshirt in Her Closet
When She Was Picnic-Ready in a Sundress and Bright Flats
When She Walked the Dog in This Throw-on-and-Go Look
And Again in Blue Pants and a Beige Jacket
When She Embarked on a Weekend Trip in a Casual-Cool Outfit
When She Spiced Up a Relaxed, Layered Look With a Scarf and Sunglasses
When She Made a Point Not to Forget Her Kicks on Game Day
When She Was Ready For Mini Golf in This Easy, Breezy Combo
When She Celebrated Easter in Cropped Pants and Sparkly Sneakers
When She Was Ready to Work in a Belted Sweater, Jeans, and Matching Sneakers
When She Dressed Down a Midi Skirt With a White Tank and Flats
When She Opted For a Classic Summer Look, Complete With Khakis and Converse
When She Ditched Denim For Something Way More Flexible
When She Coordinated With Her Family in a Plaid Top and Jeans
When She Mixed Bright Casual Staples at the 2012 White House Easter Egg Roll
When She Knew Boots Would Amp Up a Pair of Leggings
When She Visited the Grand Canyon Wearing a Pair of Shorts
When She Rocked Her Bike-Riding Gear on Vacation
When She Styled Her Olympics Apparel With Nike Sneakers
When She Proved a Simple Printed Sundress Is a Summer Must Have
When She Returned From Vacation in a Shirtdress and Sandals
When She Played Around in Layered Tees, Cropped Pants, and Slip-ons
