25 Times Michelle Obama's Casual Outfit Proved She's the Chillest First Lady Ever

There have been plenty of events where Michelle Obama dazzled in designer gowns, jeweled earrings, and metallic heels. But just as she pulls off fancy and fierce, the former FLOTUS also rocks cool and casual, skipping patterned dresses for leggings, jeans, and, on occasion, sweatshirts. Scroll through to see a handful of times Michelle's outfit was way more comfy than polished, from her gardening gear to bike-riding looks. Then check out Kate Middleton following suit, wearing outfits the queen probably wouldn't approve of.