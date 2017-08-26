 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid Strips Down to Her Bra to Confirm She Will Be in This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

As models went in and out of casting calls for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, we had one question: will the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner walk this year? Well, it's a definite yes from Bella Hadid who, wearing only a black bra (presumably one from the brand) with a silky robe hanging half off her body, confirmed the happy news with an Instagram snap. She gave a shout-out to her squad and wrote, "I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again . . . Walking into the offices this year i felt so happy, healthy, and honored . . ."

Though Gigi and Kendall have yet to post whether or not they'll be flying to Shanghai (this year's reported show location), we're superhappy and excited for Bella. The model made her runway debut last year and owned it while managing to appear totally fine around her ex The Weeknd. Based on Bella's current sexy 'gram, she's pretty much ready to walk in the VSFS like . . . tomorrow.

These Are the Best Dressed Victoria's Secret Models, According to the Angels

