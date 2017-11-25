Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Behind the Scenes 2017
Forget the Runway, the Angels Had the Best Time Backstage
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Forget the Runway, the Angels Had the Best Time Backstage
In case you haven't heard, the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show just went down. The excitement was built up thanks to the Angels, who shared every behind-the-scene moments on Instagram. Thanks to these snaps, we knew models like Grace Elizabeth sneaked in a last-minute beauty treatment for the show while others scheduled workouts in preparation for the runway. The models didn't stop taking selfies once they landed in Shanghai though; they kept the photos coming, and we followed along every step of the way. Get up close and personal with their 'grams ahead to see everything that went on backstage.
0previous images
-7more images