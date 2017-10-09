Bella Hadid Proves the Denim Miniskirt Will Forever Be a Fashion Girl Staple

Everyone has their own go-to uniform, whether it be jeans and a white tee or an all-black outfit. And like us, Bella Hadid too has found an outfit she swears by: denim on denim. Unless you follow her style closely, you can't immediately tell this is her go-to choice, but after we combed through her street style snaps, we found more than enough proof the model loves this Spring trend. Despite its stigma for being hard to pull off, Bella's shown us you can wear the style from coast to coast and season to season. She's worn Canadian tuxedos in Spring (a denim jacket and mini skirt combo) and in Winter (jeans and a denim jacket).

Although this is Bella's safety-net outfit, there is nothing "safe" about the way she works her combos. She can take denim on denim to an edgy level (with chokers and fishnet tights) or tones it down with a bohemian twist and with distressed styles in lighter washes. That's the magic of this uniform: you can wear it multiple ways and it still looks fresh. Scroll on to see how Bella's mastered denim on denim and if you're in need of further outfit inspiration, our ultimate guide on how to wear the trend should do the trick.