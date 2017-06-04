6/04/17 6/04/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Street Style How to Wear Denim on Denim Your Ultimate Guide to Mastering Denim on Denim June 4, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 421 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The denim on denim trend (aka the Canadian Tuxedo) has been around for years now, but maybe you haven't mustered up the courage to try it . . . yet. As much as we appreciate a couple in matching outfits à la Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2001 AMAs (look how young and in love they were), we're not exactly trying to replicate their look anytime soon. Truth is, this trend isn't as scary as everyone makes it out to be. Most people give up easily before even trying the look because they don't know where to begin. With a bunch of inspiration (courtesy of these street style shots) and the right items in your closet, mastering a denim on denim look that feels fresh and contemporary is easier than you think. By the end of this, you'll be wondering what took you so long to try this trend in the first place. We're listing 12 denim-on-denim ensembles to try — along with the best pieces to purchase — that will make you want to give the look another try. Shop Brands Madewell · Hudson · Frame · Topshop · Articles of Society · Gap · Blank NYC Image Source: Getty 1 A Lightwash Chambray Top Tucked Into Jeans Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 2 A Buttoned Denim Jacket With a Flared Skirt Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 3 A Long Chambray Jacket Tied at the Front and Jeans Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 4 A Denim Jacket and Wide-Leg Denim Culottes Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig 5 A Denim Jacket With a Furry Collar and Frayed Jeans Image Source: Getty 6 A Sherling-lined Denim Jacket and Lighwash Jeans Image Source: Getty 7 A Chambray Shirt With Pathwork Jeans Image Source: Getty 8 A Boxy Denim Jacket and Jeans With Lace Details Image Source: Getty 9 A Dress Worn Over Jeans Topped Off With a Chambray Jacket Image Source: Getty 10 A Patwork Denim Jacket and White Jeans Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti 11 A Denim Vest and Distressed Black Jeans Image Source: Getty 12 A Puffer Jacket Over a Denim Jacket and Bootleg Jeans Image Source: Getty Keep warm in this cozy Pistola River Faux Shearling Denim Jacket ($108). Bloomingdale's Fur Coats Pistola River Faux Shearling Denim Jacket $108 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Fur Coats Have a thing for patchwork? This Sunset & Spring Patched Denim Jacket ($128) will spark your interest! Bloomingdale's Denim Jackets Sunset & Spring Patched Denim Jacket - 100% Exclusive $128 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Denim Jackets These Madewell Cruiser Straight Crop Jeans: Patched-Up Edition ($135) are way more fun than a pair of plain baby blue's. Madewell Cruiser Straight Crop Jeans: Patched-Up Edition $135 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Denim These Hudson Lace Up jeans ($225) add just the right amount of edge. Hudson Nix Lace Up Crop $225 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Hudson Cropped Denim Style these Frame Denim Culottes ($365) with a ribbed crop top and denim jacket. Frame culottes $365 $182 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Frame Cropped Denim The denim on denim trend extends way past a pair of jeans. Wear this Topshop Moto Floral Embroidered Skirt ($68) with an off-shouldered chambray top. Topshop Moto floral embroidered skirt $68 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Skirts You can tie a chambray top around these black Articles of Society Sarah Skinny Jeans ($59). Articles of Society Women's 'Sarah' Skinny Jeans $64 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Articles of Society Distressed Denim You can wear this classic Wit & Wisdom Chambray Top ($78) under a pair of overalls. Nordstrom Longsleeve Tops Women's Wit & Wisdom Chambray Top $78 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Longsleeve Tops Cinch your waist with this Gap Tie-Belt Denim Jacket ($80). Gap Tie-belt denim jacket $79.95 $47.99 from Gap Buy Now See more Gap Petite Jackets Style a basic white T-shirt with this BLANKNYC Denim Vest ($98) and distressed jeans for an effortless look. Blank NYC BLANKNYC Denim Vest $98 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Blank NYC Vests Share this post Fashion TipsStyle How ToStreet StyleJeansDenim