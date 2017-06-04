 Skip Nav
Your Ultimate Guide to Mastering Denim on Denim

How to Wear Denim on Denim

Your Ultimate Guide to Mastering Denim on Denim

The denim on denim trend (aka the Canadian Tuxedo) has been around for years now, but maybe you haven't mustered up the courage to try it . . . yet. As much as we appreciate a couple in matching outfits à la Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2001 AMAs (look how young and in love they were), we're not exactly trying to replicate their look anytime soon.

Truth is, this trend isn't as scary as everyone makes it out to be. Most people give up easily before even trying the look because they don't know where to begin. With a bunch of inspiration (courtesy of these street style shots) and the right items in your closet, mastering a denim on denim look that feels fresh and contemporary is easier than you think. By the end of this, you'll be wondering what took you so long to try this trend in the first place.

We're listing 12 denim-on-denim ensembles to try — along with the best pieces to purchase — that will make you want to give the look another try.

Image Source: Getty
1 A Lightwash Chambray Top Tucked Into Jeans
A Lightwash Chambray Top Tucked Into Jeans
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
2 A Buttoned Denim Jacket With a Flared Skirt
A Buttoned Denim Jacket With a Flared Skirt
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
3 A Long Chambray Jacket Tied at the Front and Jeans
A Long Chambray Jacket Tied at the Front and Jeans
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
4 A Denim Jacket and Wide-Leg Denim Culottes
A Denim Jacket and Wide-Leg Denim Culottes
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig
5 A Denim Jacket With a Furry Collar and Frayed Jeans
A Denim Jacket With a Furry Collar and Frayed Jeans
Image Source: Getty
6 A Sherling-lined Denim Jacket and Lighwash Jeans
A Sherling-lined Denim Jacket and Lighwash Jeans
Image Source: Getty
7 A Chambray Shirt With Pathwork Jeans
A Chambray Shirt With Pathwork Jeans
Image Source: Getty
8 A Boxy Denim Jacket and Jeans With Lace Details
A Boxy Denim Jacket and Jeans With Lace Details
Image Source: Getty
9 A Dress Worn Over Jeans Topped Off With a Chambray Jacket
A Dress Worn Over Jeans Topped Off With a Chambray Jacket
Image Source: Getty
10 A Patwork Denim Jacket and White Jeans
A Patwork Denim Jacket and White Jeans
Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti
11 A Denim Vest and Distressed Black Jeans
A Denim Vest and Distressed Black Jeans
Image Source: Getty
12 A Puffer Jacket Over a Denim Jacket and Bootleg Jeans
A Puffer Jacket Over a Denim Jacket and Bootleg Jeans
Image Source: Getty
Keep warm in this cozy Pistola River Faux Shearling Denim Jacket ($108).

Bloomingdale's Fur Coats
Pistola River Faux Shearling Denim Jacket
$108
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Fur Coats
Have a thing for patchwork? This Sunset & Spring Patched Denim Jacket ($128) will spark your interest!

Bloomingdale's Denim Jackets
Sunset & Spring Patched Denim Jacket - 100% Exclusive
$128
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Denim Jackets
These Madewell Cruiser Straight Crop Jeans: Patched-Up Edition ($135) are way more fun than a pair of plain baby blue's.

Madewell
Cruiser Straight Crop Jeans: Patched-Up Edition
$135
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Denim
These Hudson Lace Up jeans ($225) add just the right amount of edge.

Hudson
Nix Lace Up Crop
$225
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Hudson Cropped Denim
Style these Frame Denim Culottes ($365) with a ribbed crop top and denim jacket.

Frame
culottes
$365 $182
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Frame Cropped Denim
The denim on denim trend extends way past a pair of jeans. Wear this Topshop Moto Floral Embroidered Skirt ($68) with an off-shouldered chambray top.

Topshop
Moto floral embroidered skirt
$68
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Skirts
You can tie a chambray top around these black Articles of Society Sarah Skinny Jeans ($59).

Articles of Society
Women's 'Sarah' Skinny Jeans
$64
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Articles of Society Distressed Denim
You can wear this classic Wit & Wisdom Chambray Top ($78) under a pair of overalls.

Nordstrom Longsleeve Tops
Women's Wit & Wisdom Chambray Top
$78
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Longsleeve Tops
Cinch your waist with this Gap Tie-Belt Denim Jacket ($80).

Gap
Tie-belt denim jacket
$79.95 $47.99
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Petite Jackets
Style a basic white T-shirt with this BLANKNYC Denim Vest ($98) and distressed jeans for an effortless look.

Blank NYC
BLANKNYC Denim Vest
$98
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Blank NYC Vests
