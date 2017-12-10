 Skip Nav
The Best, Most Durable Black Tights You Can Buy, According to Reviews
The Best, Most Durable Black Tights You Can Buy, According to Reviews

Groan — it happened. Before we had a chance to truly get accustomed to the whole idea of Fall and Winter weather, it was time to break out the tights again. And while we always try our hardest to switch things up color-wise, we know in our heart of hearts that the true hue for us will always be black. It's just the sleekest and the simplest, and it pairs well with a variety of different looks. A win all around.

But how can one tell a pair of quality tights from ones that'll rip the second they're slipped on? The reviews, of course, which we've already scanned to find the best options out there. Read on to see and shop the internet's best-rated pairs, then check out some outfit ideas that'll go great with your new legwear.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

Commando
Ultimate Opaque Tights
$36
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Commando Hosiery
Wolford Velvet DeLuxe Tights
$49
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
No Nonsense NO Seamless Opaque Tights
$8
from nononsense.com
Buy Now
Hue
Opaque Control Top Tights
$15
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Hue Hosiery
Kushyfoot Microfiber Tights
$10
from classicshapewear.com
Buy Now
Berkshire Cozy Hose Tights
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Spanx High-Waisted Luxe Leg Tights
$38
from bloomingdales.com
Buy Now
Ann Taylor
Sheer Dot Tights
$20
from Ann Taylor
Buy Now See more Ann Taylor Hosiery
Opaque
Sheer
Drugstore
Figure Flattering
Cushioned
Fleece
Faux Thigh-Highs
Dotted
