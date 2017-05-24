 Skip Nav
16 Black-Tie Dresses at Every Price Point

Best Fancy Dresses

16 Black-Tie Dresses at Every Price Point

A black-tie wedding, fancy dinner, or romantic evening at a five-star hotel restaurant may at first bring on the nerves. But think of this as an opportunity to get all dressed up rather than indulging in a "what should I wear?!" freak out. Invest in a quality design you'll want to show off at future events, not just because the gown is special, but because it invites so many compliments. The 16 labels below will help you get there.

You might be familiar with a few — namely Reformation, Self-Portrait, and Asos — but these brands have new styles to offer. Not one of the dresses below rings in over $800, but plenty fall below the $300 mark, leaving room for investing in an elegant clutch you'll wear for years or statement earrings you can later pair with a t-shirt and jeans. Scroll to get to familiarize yourself with our favorite fancy fashion destinations at every price point.

Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait

Self-Portrait's Flounced Off-the-Shoulder Dress ($345) is an updated look for the brand, which is successfully making the transition from playful floral looks to dreamy pieces in bold hues that feel truly unique.

Reformation
Reformation

While you might know Reformation as an easy answer to bikini cover-ups and floral day dresses, the brand's black-tie wear should not be overlooked. There's no dress so romantic and classic as the Gardner Dress in Cherry ($388)

Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners

Every Fame and Partners dress you find and fall in love with has a made-to-order feature, allowing you to shorten the hemline, add straps, or tweak the color of your look. Though, we can't say we'd alter The Claudie gown ($339) one bit.

Cinq à Sept
Cinq à Sept

You'll love Cinq à Sept's line of dresses for the interesting way they drape and flatter the figure. While there are plenty of neutral pieces to pair with bright shoes, the Sable Tie-Waist Tiered Floral Dress in chartreuse ($695) does all the talking.

Asos
Asos

Lately, the retailer is coming up big on the bridal game, offering a fair share of wedding gowns and dresses for guests. Plenty of maxis, like this Pleated Plunge Colorblock Dress ($88) are offered in a wide range of sizes too.

ML Monique Lhuillier
ML Monique Lhuillier

Lest you were unaware, Monique Lhuillier has a sister line. ML Monique Lhuillier dresses are a bit less intricate, but nonetheless quite functional. We love the crisscross back strap on this embroidered dress ($595)

Jill Jill Stuart
Jill Jill Stuart

If you love fancy dresses that are somewhat simple, Jill Jill Stuart's line is for you. While there are plenty of bold colorblock maxis to choose from, we're smitten by the mermaid drop hem and flutter sleeves of this asymmetrical dress ($428).

Amur
Amur

Amur is a wonderful new brand to familiarize yourself with. Every piece — whether it be a flouncy top, floral jumpsuit, or pooling gown — is beautifully crafted. Though the Ariel Gown ($798) has feminine details there's something about the midnight navy shade that feels edgy. You'll find that most of Amur's line follows suit.

BHLDN
BHLDN

Whether you're looking for florals or a satin number with a simple ruffle, every design on BHLDN's site airs on the side of romantic. You might not make the most striking statement at the party, but you can't go wrong in a curve-flattering piece like this Lilias Dress ($300).

Halston Heritage
Halston Heritage

When it comes to Halston Heritage, every dress is more striking than the last. Whether it be a simple slitted number in a bright orange shade, or something like this Textured Metallic Jersey Gown ($425) that features a wrapped waist and sash, fellow party guests will rave over your look in particular.

Needle & Thread
Needle & Thread

Needle & Thread offers some of the most gorgeously embellished chiffon numbers in the game, but if you want a piece that's relatively affordable, opt for the brand's beautiful floral prints rather than dazzling beads and feathers. This Petal Pink Prairie Rose Gown ($405) is an unbeatable option.

Solace London
Solace London

A Solace London gown is for the girl who likes to make a statement in a minimal look. Try on this Bysha Stretch Crepe Off-the-Shoulder Maxi ($255) for size and jazz it up with a lucite box clutch or statement earrings.

M Missoni
M Missoni

Missoni knows the way around loud prints and eclectic colorways, but all it takes is a quick search to find an elevated look like this M Missoni Lurex One-Shoulder Maxi Dress ($695).

Ganni
Ganni

Ganni dresses are all about the statement details. In the case of the Colby Sequined Tulle Maxi Dress, the halter bodice provides an entire foundation for your look.

Zimmermann
Zimmermann

Zimmermann is a go-to brand for caftans and date-night dresses, but do not underestimate the label's black-tie offerings. You could swathe yourself in diamonds or complementing gemstones and go in the Winsome Drape Midi Dress ($695)

Revolve
Revolve

The retailer is the perfect place to search when you've got an event on the calendar, and Revolve collaborates with plenty of well-known labels, such as Lovers + Friends. The two brands came together to create dreamy wrap dresses like this Leah Gown ($198), complete with a plunging neckline and slit.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds