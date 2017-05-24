16 Black-Tie Dresses at Every Price Point

A black-tie wedding, fancy dinner, or romantic evening at a five-star hotel restaurant may at first bring on the nerves. But think of this as an opportunity to get all dressed up rather than indulging in a "what should I wear?!" freak out. Invest in a quality design you'll want to show off at future events, not just because the gown is special, but because it invites so many compliments. The 16 labels below will help you get there.

You might be familiar with a few — namely Reformation, Self-Portrait, and Asos — but these brands have new styles to offer. Not one of the dresses below rings in over $800, but plenty fall below the $300 mark, leaving room for investing in an elegant clutch you'll wear for years or statement earrings you can later pair with a t-shirt and jeans. Scroll to get to familiarize yourself with our favorite fancy fashion destinations at every price point.