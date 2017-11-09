 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
100 Chic Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything — All Under $50

If you're struggling with what to get the girl who has everything this season, we rounded up a list of 100 chic items your stylish BFF will be sure to fall in love with. From graphic tees to furry scarves, glitter socks, and even velvet sneakers, there are many items to choose from. And they're all under $50, too! You might even end up adding some of these to your own wish list this year. Take a look.

Related
Get Comfortable: We Found 80 Perfect Presents For Every Woman in Your Life
Is This Heaven? These 41 Pink Gifts Are So Dreamy, You'll Want Them For Yourself
Edie Parker
Goo.ey Rainbow Printed Plastic Iphone 6 And 7 Plus Case - Yellow
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Tech Accessories
Madewell
Faux-Mink Muffler
$59.50 $39.99
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Scarves & Wraps
H&M
Mules
$34.99 $19.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Mules & Clogs
Anthropologie
Zodiac Journal
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Journals & Planners
Faith
Paradise Velvet Cross Body Bag
$46
from Asos
Buy Now See more Faith Clutches
Kate Spade
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Chan Luu
Gold-plated Pearl Necklace
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chan Luu Necklaces
Asos Sneakers
Truffle Collection Velvet Sneakers
$29
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sneakers
Oval Sunglasses
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg
Leather Keychain - Fuchsia
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Key Chains
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Neon Instax Mini Frame iPhone 8/7/6/6s Case
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Vans
Checkerboard Slip-On Sneaker
$50
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Missguided
Gold Satin Lace Trim Pyjama Set
$43
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Pajamas
Hansel from Basel
Bisou Socks
$14
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Hansel from Basel Socks
francesca's
Fran Heart Sunglasses
$14
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Sunglasses
H&M
Mohair-blend Sweater
$39.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
World Market
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Rings
Shein
Two Tone Print Hoodie & Sweatpants Set
$30
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Activewear Pants
Old Navy
Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Key Chain for Women
$5
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Maternity Clothes
NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Champion
Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirt
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Champion Sweaters
Asstd National Brand
Quilted Crossbody Bag
$35 $17.50
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Teen Girls' Clothes
H&M
Mohair-blend Wrapover Cardigan
$34
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Cardigans
Mossimo
Women's Abbie Slip On Sneakers with Faux Fur Pompom
$27.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Mossimo Sneakers
Barneys New York Cups & Mugs
FREDS at Barneys New York Logo Ceramic Mug
$12
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Cups & Mugs
Jessica Simpson
Marshmallow Faux Fur Clog Slipper
$30 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Jessica Simpson Slippers
Forever 21
Buffalo Plaid Snap-Button Coat
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Ivy Park
Velvet Sandals
$50
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sandals
Nadri
Small Crystal Ball Earrings
$40
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Nadri Earrings
Aldo
Nydiling Rose Gold Zip Wallet
$17
from Asos
Buy Now See more Aldo Wallets
Asos
Straight Leg Pants With Side Stripe and Zip Detail
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pants
Forever 21
Faux Fur Faux Pearl Earmuffs
$6.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Hats
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Faux Shearling Bear Ear Coat
$47.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Coats
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Decor
Nine West
Women's Light Pink Faux Leather Strap Watch 42mm
$49
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nine West Watches
Nails Inc
Luxe Boho Nail Polish – Primrose Hill Walk - Lilac
$15
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nails Inc Nail Polish
NET-A-PORTER.COM Rings
Catbird - Sweet Nothing 14-karat Gold Ring
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Rings
Asos
Faux Fur Bright Red Scarf
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Scarves & Wraps
Etsy Necklaces
Etsy Initial Choker Necklace, Gold Name Choker, Simple Choker Gold, Chain Choker, Personalized Initial Ne
$25
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Necklaces
Daytrip
Velvet Socks
$9.95
from Buckle
Buy Now See more Daytrip Socks
BaubleBar
Morse Code Cuff
$32
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Bracelets
Asos
80s Leopard Sash Waist Belt
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Belts
Anthropologie
Dachshund Sticker Patch
$8
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Kate Spade
Boudoir Chic Compact
$30
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Decor
BaubleBar
Abbie Y Choker Necklace, 12"
$36
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Nasty Gal
nastygal Lose Touch Velvet Jacket
$40
from Nasty Gal
Buy Now See more Nasty Gal Jackets
Metallic Leather Wallet
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
MANGO
Textured knit beanie
$25.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Hats
H&M
Short Hooded Sweatshirt
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweats & Hoodies
boohoo
Lola Slash Neck Fisherman Jumper
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Sweaters
NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Products
Slip - Silk Eye Mask - Beige
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Products
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Pintrill Shiny Heart Pin
$12
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Macy's Makeup & Travel Bags
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
$16
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Makeup & Travel Bags
Urban Outfitters
18k Gold + Sterling Silver Plated Huggie Hoop Earring
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings
La Hearts
Chunky Knit Infinity Scarf
$16.95
from PacSun
Buy Now See more La Hearts Teen Girls' Clothes
Kate Spade
Rain Check?" Umbrella
$38
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Umbrellas
Forever 21
Faux Fur Round O-Ring Clutch
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Clutches
Kate Spade
2018 Paris Agenda
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
Fogal
Keira Sheer Mesh Socks
$20
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Fogal Socks
BaubleBar
Acrylic Nameplate
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Gold Foil Ballpoint Pens
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Fuzzy Pompom Beanie
$24 $19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hats
Passport Cover
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Chan Luu
Star Printed Gauze Scarf - Red
$35
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chan Luu Scarves & Wraps
Bloomingdale's Tech Accessories
ban.do Party Dot 2-Piece Mobile Battery Set
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Tech Accessories
Victoria's Secret
Victorias Secret The Sleepover Knit Pajama
$48.50
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Pajamas
Express
striped plaid fringe blanket scarf
$39.90
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Scarves & Wraps
Forever 21
Rainbow Graphic Coin Purse
$5.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Wallets
Sonix
Fancy Hearts Faux Leather Everyday Pouch - Black
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Sonix Clutches
Monogrammed Scarf
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Faux Fur Coat
$44.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Coats
Target Necklaces
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Gold Floral Statement Necklace - Gold
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Necklaces
Ban.do Postcard Book
$6
from macys.com
Buy Now
boohoo
Ester Cloud Print Onesie
$25
from boohoo
Buy Now See more boohoo Pajamas
Le Labo
Body Cream, 250ml - Colorless
$40
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Le Labo Body Lotions & Creams
Kate Spade
24-Piece Magnet Set
$28
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
Madewell
Faux-Mink Half-Moon Pouch
$32 $21.99
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Bags
Aqua
Tiger Pom-Pom Beanie - 100% Exclusive
$48
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Aqua Hats
Fred & Friends
Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
$9.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Fred & Friends Pumps
Etsy Bridal Jewelry
Etsy Monogram Ring * Custom Initials Ring * Modern Name Ring * Personalized Monogram * Bridal Gift * Brid
$33
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Bridal Jewelry
Kate Spade
Raise a Glass Melamine Coaster Set
$25
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Coasters
Free People
Full Bloom Fan Earring
$28
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Earrings
Victoria's Secret Bras
The Bralette Collection Front-close Bralette
$24.50
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Bras
Anthropologie
Belinda Clutch
$48
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Clutches
Asos Boots
Stradivarius Block Heel Ankle Boot
$46
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Boots
Urban Outfitters
Femme Tee
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Asos
LOUNGE Velvet Velour Oversized Hoody
$40 $30
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Intimates
Macy's Hats
August Hats Chain-Link Newsboy Cap
$28 $19.60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Hats
Avene
Soothing Sheet Mask X 5 - Colorless
$42
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Avene Face Masks
Kangol
Modelaine Beret
$50 $29.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Kangol Hats
H&M
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
$29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Turtlenecks
Forever 21
Faux Fur Open-Toe Slides
$18
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sandals