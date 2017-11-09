Best Fashion Gifts Under $50
100 Chic Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything — All Under $50
If you're struggling with what to get the girl who has everything this season, we rounded up a list of 100 chic items your stylish BFF will be sure to fall in love with. From graphic tees to furry scarves, glitter socks, and even velvet sneakers, there are many items to choose from. And they're all under $50, too! You might even end up adding some of these to your own wish list this year. Take a look.
Goo.ey Rainbow Printed Plastic Iphone 6 And 7 Plus Case - YellowBuy Now See more Edie Parker Tech Accessories
Zodiac Journal
$18
So Well Composed Assorted Pen Set
$20
Leather Keychain - FuchsiaBuy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Key Chains
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
$14.99
Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Key Chain for Women
$5
from Old Navy
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirt
$45
Quilted Crossbody Bag
$35 $17.50
from JCPenney
Women's Abbie Slip On Sneakers with Faux Fur Pompom
$27.99
from Target
FREDS at Barneys New York Logo Ceramic Mug
$12
from Barneys New York
Marshmallow Faux Fur Clog Slipper
$30 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Women's Light Pink Faux Leather Strap Watch 42mm
$49
Luxe Boho Nail Polish – Primrose Hill Walk - Lilac
$15
Catbird - Sweet Nothing 14-karat Gold Ring
$45
Etsy Initial Choker Necklace, Gold Name Choker, Simple Choker Gold, Chain Choker, Personalized Initial Ne
$25
from Etsy
Dachshund Sticker Patch
$8
Slip - Silk Eye Mask - Beige
$45
Pintrill Shiny Heart Pin
$12
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
$16
18k Gold + Sterling Silver Plated Huggie Hoop Earring
$16
Chunky Knit Infinity Scarf
$16.95
from PacSun
Fuzzy Pompom Beanie
$24 $19
Star Printed Gauze Scarf - Red
$35
ban.do Party Dot 2-Piece Mobile Battery Set
$30
Victorias Secret The Sleepover Knit Pajama
$48.50
from Victoria's Secret
striped plaid fringe blanket scarf
$39.90
from Express
Fancy Hearts Faux Leather Everyday Pouch - Black
$50
SUGARFIX by BaubleBar Gold Floral Statement Necklace - Gold
$24.99
from Target
Body Cream, 250ml - Colorless
$40
Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
$9.99
Etsy Monogram Ring * Custom Initials Ring * Modern Name Ring * Personalized Monogram * Bridal Gift * Brid
$33
from Etsy
Raise a Glass Melamine Coaster Set
$25
The Bralette Collection Front-close Bralette
$24.50
from Victoria's Secret
Soothing Sheet Mask X 5 - Colorless
$42