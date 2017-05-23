 Skip Nav
Memorial Day Sales You Can Buy Right From Your Couch

Best Memorial Day Sales 2017

Memorial Day Sales You Can Buy Right From Your Couch

Memorial weekend is historically a huge time to shop online. With big retailers and boutique stores offering major discounts — some up to 60 percent off — it's a good opportunity to stock up on those Summer must haves. Whether you're searching for effortless maxi dresses or suede mules, we tapped into our resources to find the best deals available at some of your favorite fashion and beauty retailers.

Add it all to the cart if you must.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Product Credit: NOMIA jumpsuit, Tibi sweater, Christian Louboutin shoes, Miu Miu bag, JENNIFER FISHER rings // France & Søn Moduline sofa, Blu Dot Toro Sling lounge chair, Turn side tables and Punk lamp, ABC Carpet & Home Masana rug
The Outnet
The Outnet

Take 40 percent off designer clothing, shoes, and accessories from May 26 to May 29. If you're lucky enough to pick up this MARCH11 Geo off-the-shoulder embroidered linen top ($225), it will make all your Summer looks.

The Outnet Tops
MARCH11 Geo off-the-shoulder embroidered linen top
$225
from The Outnet
Buy Now See more The Outnet Tops
Hobo Bags
Hobo Bags

On May 29, get ready to take 25 percent off all full-priced items, like this Wilder Crossbody ($168).

Use code MEMDAY2017.

Wilder Crossbody
$168
from hobobags.com
Buy Now
Matisse Footwear
Matisse Footwear

From May 26 to May 29, you can get 20 percent off everything on the site, like these

Bianca slides ($135). Sale items are exempt. Use code memorialweekend17

Bianca slides
$135
from matissefootwear.com
Buy Now
Banana Republic
Banana Republic

From May 23 to May 30, Banana Republic is giving you 40 percent off entire purchases, which includes this Banana Republic Wide Brim White Straw Hat ($48).

Banana Republic
Wide Brim White Straw Hat
$48
from Banana Republic
Buy Now See more Banana Republic Hats
Jordache
Jordache

Stock up on denim during the Jordache sale. Starting at 3 p.m. May 26 and ending midnight on May 29, you can get 20 percent off all purchases, including these vintage-inspired Cheryl High-Rise Mom Jean ($108). Use code MD20.

Cheryl High-Rise Mom Jean
$108
from jordache.com
Buy Now
Maje
Maje

From May 25 to June 1, Maje will be offering an additional 20 percent off of Spring styles. This includes sale items, like the Small Suede Bucket Bag ($158).

Small Suede Bucket Bag
$158
from us.maje.com
Buy Now
Gap
Gap

From May 26 to May 30, you'll be able to snag 50 percent off all regularly priced items at The Gap, like these Open-Toe Suede Mules ($60).

Gap
Open-toe suede mules
$59
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Mules & Clogs
Benefit
Benefit

No excuses to ignore those brows any longer because from May 25 to May 30, you can score 20 percent off everything at Benefit, including the Ka-Brow Eyebrow Cream ($24). Use code FRIENDS.

Ka-Brow Eyebrow Cream
$24
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
BaubleBar Crispin Drops
BaubleBar Crispin Drops

From May 25 to May 29th, BaubleBar is offering up to 50 percent off select statement necklaces and earrings. Keep your eyes on those BaubleBar Crispin Drops ($48).

BaubleBar
Crispin Drops
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
H&M
H&M

From May 25 to May 29, expect to see items priced as low as $5 and up to 60 percent off (in stores and online). H&M is also offering free shipping online, and new incentives on Memorial Day — 20 percent off of spends over $100 and 30 percent off orders over $200. Consider adding the Floral Cotton Blouse ($15) to your Summer lineup.

H&M
Cotton Blouse
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Longsleeve Tops
Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nordstrom's famous half-yearly sale starts May 24 (the Wednesday before Memorial Day), making it a supreme weekend to shop. Expect to see your favorite brands all up to 40 percent off. We have our eyes on the Alexander Wang Women's Stripe Twist Front Tee ($175)

Alexander Wang
Women's Stripe Twist Front Tee
$175 $104.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Tees
Joe's Jeans
Joe's Jeans

Consider of-the-moment denim trends like Joe's The Smith ($189). From May 23 to May 29, score up to 25 percent off select women's and men's items. Use code MEM25.

Joe's The Smith
$189
from joesjeans.com
Buy Now
Vince Camuto
Vince Camuto

Get ready to stock up on mules and peep-toe sandals, because from May 25 to May 29, Vince Camuto is offering 30 off sale items. The VC John Camuto Clara — Perforated Mule ($195) will practically go with everything in your closet.

Vince Camuto Flats
VC John Camuto Clara – Perforated Mule
$195 $79.97
from Vince Camuto
Buy Now See more Vince Camuto Flats
Soludos
Soludos

Come the warm months, you're going to want a pair of wraparound espadrille wedges. Provence Striped Tall Espadrille Wedge Sandal ($95) will easily elevate any of your dresses. Plan to jump online on May 24 — select Spring styles will be up to 30 percent off.

Provence Striped Tall Espadrille Wedge Sandal
$95
from soludos.com
Buy Now
Keds
Keds

Full-priced items get $20 off from May 22 to May 29 (when you spend $75 or more). That means you can get these Keds X kate spade new york TRIPLE DECKER TASSEL ($85) if you want.

Keds
X kate spade new york TRIPLE DECKER TASSEL
$85
from Keds
Buy Now See more Keds Shoes
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

Get ready to take 40 percent off items like these Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Overalls ($98) over Memorial Day weekend.

Abercrombie & Fitch
Classic Overalls
$98
from Abercrombie & Fitch
Buy Now See more Abercrombie & Fitch Teen Girls' Pants
Draper James
Draper James

From May 24 to May 29, take an extra 30 percent off all sale items, like this
Draper James Ivory ($165) crewneck.

Draper James
Ivory
$165 $115
from Draper James
Buy Now See more Draper James Sweaters
Old Navy
Old Navy

Old Navy is offering a bevy of deals online. On May 21, you can take 40 percent off an online purchase of $25, which includes this Old Navy Fit & Flare Cami Midi for Women ($33).

Additional promotions

  • May 22: Free Shipping on $25
  • May 28 to May 295/28 : Take 20 percent off regular priced items
  • May 29 Free shipping on $25
  • May 30: Take an extra 10 percent off everything
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Cami Midi for Women
$32.94 $16.45
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Dresses
Furla
Furla

From May 26 to May 20, get ready to take 40 percent off of select
styles, like this

Furla Aurora Tote M Toni Glace ($528).

Furla Aurora Tote M Toni Glace
$528
from us.furla.com
Buy Now
Lord & Taylor
Lord & Taylor

From May 26 to May 29, take 25 off a $200 online order, so you may want to add these Sam Edelman Leya Slip-On Suede Sneakers ($100) to your cart. Use code: GIVE

Sam Edelman
Leya Slip-On Suede Sneakers
$100 $75
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Sam Edelman Sneakers
Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall

Beginning May 25th, take 30 percent off the retail price on items like these Loeffler Randall Lulu Mules ($350).

Loeffler Randall
Lulu Mule
$350
from Loeffler Randall
Buy Now See more Loeffler Randall Mules & Clogs
