The Fashion Set's Favorite NY Fashion Week Haunts
It's that time of year again. Your Instagram feeds are now flooded with catwalks, clothes, and parties (and will be for the next four weeks— #fashionmonth). If you live in New York City, your walk to work may even resemble some bizarro Sex and the City 3 open casting (cue the feather-freckled mules, capes, and metallic sunglasses on what seems like every street corner). But, have you ever wondered just where the beautiful people — magazine editors, designers, celebrities, and buyers — go when they're not sitting front row? Well, we went straight to the source, asking some of our favorite fashion contributors like Jennifer Fisher, W Mag's Stefano Tonchi, and designer Peter Som where they go for healthful meals, celebratory drinks and superlative people watching. Check out all of the insider tips ahead.