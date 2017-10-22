Toss Your Neutral Jacket in the Trash and Wear One of These 14 Pink Coats This Season

If I'm being honest, I am forever thinking pink. Ever since the massive millennial pink trend took off last year, I have been thoroughly enjoying the playful clothes, makeup, and home decor items that have been riding the blush-hued wave. So how will we carry the color into Winter? Fashion influencers have been rocking statement coats in the color, and we're all about it. If you treat the shade like a neutral, you'll be quick to realize that it truly does go with everything. Shop through our very favorite pink coats and treat yourself to one as the chilly weather creeps up on us.