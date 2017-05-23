5/23/17 5/23/17 POPSUGAR Fitness Sneakers Millennial Pink Sneakers 10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off May 23, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 12 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. We can't get enough of millennial pink, and the obsession is quickly taking over our activewear. If it's time to invest in a new pair of sneakers for your workout, consider a pick in the blush-pink shade. Take a look at our favorite choices and prepare to have your heart skip a beat. You won't be able to resist. RelatedSave or Splurge: Supercute Gym Sneakers From $30 to $200 Shop Brands Nike · Reebok · adidas · New Balance 1 Nike Tanjun ENG Shoes The Nike Tanjun shoes ($70) were named after the Japanese word for "simplicity." They're meant to be comfortable for long walks and everyday activities. Nike Tanjun ENG Women's Shoes $70 $52.50 from Zappos Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers 2 APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers These APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers ($165) are great for running. The supportive midsole and neoprene sock make them particularly comfortable. shopbop.com Athletic Shoes APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers $165 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Athletic Shoes 3 Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK The low cut of these Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK shoes ($60) makes for better ankle mobility while you're running. Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK $84.99 $59.99 from 6pm.com Buy Now See more Reebok Athletic Shoes 4 Adidas Climacool 1 Sneakers These Adidas Climacool 1 Sneakers ($134) have ventilating technology that keeps your feet from overheating while you're working out. adidas Climacool 1 sneakers $134 from mytheresa Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers 5 Static Sneakers The Static Sneakers ($40) are meant for walking and everyday use. How much easier will it be to wake up for a morning stroll when you know you're putting these gems on? Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers Static Sneakers - Light Pink $39.99 from Mindy Mae's Market Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers 6 Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers The Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop shoes ($110) were first designed as a marathon sneaker in 2003. Now they are new and improved with a waterproof material. Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers - Baby pink $110 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers 7 Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes If you're a new runner, these Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes ($110) could help to build your strength and endurance. The mesh upper is breathable and will adapt to your movements. Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes $110 from adidas.com Buy Now 8 New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers You'll feel like you're walking on clouds when you slip on these New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers ($100) with a particularly cushioned insole. New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers $100 from shopstyle.it Buy Now 9 Nike Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes Get your LISS workout in with these Nike Tanjun shoes ($65). They're just as cute as the Nike Roshes but more affordable. Nike Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes $65 from Kohl's Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes 10 New Balance W990v4 Running Shoes The New Balance W990v4 Running Shoes ($165) are a classic and reliable design that athletes have been depending on for years. New Balance W990v4 Women's Running Shoes $164.95 from Zappos Buy Now See more New Balance Athletic Shoes Share this post ActivewearFitness GearShopping ListGift GuideSneakers