10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off

We can't get enough of millennial pink, and the obsession is quickly taking over our activewear. If it's time to invest in a new pair of sneakers for your workout, consider a pick in the blush-pink shade. Take a look at our favorite choices and prepare to have your heart skip a beat. You won't be able to resist.

1 Nike Tanjun ENG Shoes
Nike Tanjun ENG Shoes

The Nike Tanjun shoes ($70) were named after the Japanese word for "simplicity." They're meant to be comfortable for long walks and everyday activities.

Nike
Tanjun ENG Women's Shoes
$70 $52.50
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
2 APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers

These APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers ($165) are great for running. The supportive midsole and neoprene sock make them particularly comfortable.

shopbop.com Athletic Shoes
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom Sneakers
$165
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Athletic Shoes
3 Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK
Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK

The low cut of these Reebok Print Run Smooth ULTK shoes ($60) makes for better ankle mobility while you're running.

Reebok
Print Run Smooth ULTK
$84.99 $59.99
from 6pm.com
Buy Now See more Reebok Athletic Shoes
4 Adidas Climacool 1 Sneakers
Adidas Climacool 1 Sneakers

These Adidas Climacool 1 Sneakers ($134) have ventilating technology that keeps your feet from overheating while you're working out.

adidas
Climacool 1 sneakers
$134
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
5 Static Sneakers
Static Sneakers

The Static Sneakers ($40) are meant for walking and everyday use. How much easier will it be to wake up for a morning stroll when you know you're putting these gems on?

Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers
Static Sneakers - Light Pink
$39.99
from Mindy Mae's Market
Buy Now See more Mindy Mae's Market Sneakers
6 Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers
Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers

The Nike Mayfly Lite Ripstop shoes ($110) were first designed as a marathon sneaker in 2003. Now they are new and improved with a waterproof material.

Nike
Mayfly Lite Ripstop Sneakers - Baby pink
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
7 Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes
Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes

If you're a new runner, these Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes ($110) could help to build your strength and endurance. The mesh upper is breathable and will adapt to your movements.

Adidas Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Shoes
$110
from adidas.com
Buy Now
8 New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers
New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers

You'll feel like you're walking on clouds when you slip on these New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers ($100) with a particularly cushioned insole.

New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Sneakers
$100
from shopstyle.it
Buy Now
9 Nike Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes
Nike Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes

Get your LISS workout in with these Nike Tanjun shoes ($65). They're just as cute as the Nike Roshes but more affordable.

Nike
Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes
$65
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
10 New Balance W990v4 Running Shoes
New Balance W990v4 Running Shoes

The New Balance W990v4 Running Shoes ($165) are a classic and reliable design that athletes have been depending on for years.

New Balance
W990v4 Women's Running Shoes
$164.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more New Balance Athletic Shoes
ActivewearFitness GearShopping ListGift GuideSneakers
