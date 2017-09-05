 Skip Nav
9 Hot Spots to Take Your Best New York Fashion Week #OOTD 'Grams

Fashion fans have descended upon New York City for Fashion Week. Models, designers, bloggers, and more are strutting their stuff around the city and capturing all of their best looks for Instagram. Endless outfit of the day posts — #OOTD, obviously — are shared across Instagram, especially during one of the most stylish weeks of the year. Scrolling through those beautiful photos in your feed, it's easy to notice New York backdrops that pop up over and over again, and for anyone who wants to up their style game, we're cluing you in to what those locations are. Whether you are in the city for Fashion Week, live here full time, or will pass through sometime in the future, these nine locales are the places to see and be seen. Read ahead, and get snapping!

Mark Your Calendars: The Fashion Week Schedule Is Set

