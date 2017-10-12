The Best Street Style Outfits From All of Fashion Month

Street style at Fashion Month has one common denominator: it inspires. Be it clever and creative layers, a new way to re-wear the pieces you own, or a compelling reason to spend on something amazing you don't already have, the style stars who jet-set around the world's most fashionable cities supply us with a long list of outfits we want to try long after the month-long tour of the runways ends.

After studying the looks closely for weeks, these are the 60 that we can't stop thinking about. Be it with sequins, heels, sneakers, or a suit, these fashion pros stopped us dead in our tracks and made us want everything they were wearing. These are the best of the best street-style moments from all of Fashion Month.