Paris Fashion Week Street Style Spring 2018
Prepare Yourself For the Last Round of Fashion Week Street Style in Paris
You'd never know from the looks of it that these street style stars have spent nearly a month on the road for Fashion Week. Their arrival in Paris is marked by elegant silhouettes and glamorous details — outfits befitting the City of Light and all her style glory. Consider this Fashion Month's grand finale, and read on for the looks that will inspire you long after PFW wraps.
