The 20 Hottest Swimsuits For 2018

Even though we're in the midst of Winter, there's one thing we can't stop daydreaming about: swimwear. As the new year approaches and we're already starting to plan our next vacation, cute new swimwear is starting to pop up from all our favorite brands. So get excited for that warm weather and treat yourself to a chic new piece that will motivate you to book the getaway you've been thinking about. From retro-inspired shapes to polka-dots and stripes, prepare to fall in love with these Instagram-worthy picks. Shop our favorites.

Out From Under
Mara Underwire Bikini Top
$54
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
Out From Under
Mara High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Out From Under Panties
Madewell
x Tavik® Lace-Up Reign Bikini Top in Star Mix
$74
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Two-Piece Swimwear
Madewell
x Tavik® Ricci Bikini Bottom in Star Mix
$66
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Two-Piece Swimwear
J.Crew
Lace-up one-piece in bold stripe
$125
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew One-Piece Swimwear
Reformation
Tropicana One Piece
$168
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation One-Piece Swimwear
Solid & Striped
Nina Belted One-Piece Swimsuit
$178
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
Polka Dot Bandeau Bikini Top
$130
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
Marysia Swim
High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$150
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
shopbop.com Swimwear
kisuii Mila Off Shoulder Top
$130
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Swimwear
shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear
kisuii High Waist Bottoms with Smocked Band
$100
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Two-Piece Swimwear
MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
Asceno Bold Stripe Swimsuit
$295
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
Topshop
Gingham tie swimsuit
$55
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop One-Piece Swimwear
Azalea One-Piece Swimwear
Ariana Swimsuit
$129
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea One-Piece Swimwear
Mara Hoffman
Maven One Piece
$275
from Mara Hoffman
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman One-Piece Swimwear
Tory Burch Costa Bandeau Bikini
$230
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Madewell
x Tavik® Scarlett One-Piece Swimsuit in Colorblock
$158
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell One-Piece Swimwear
Diane von Furstenberg
Striped Bandeau Bikini Top - Azure
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Two-Piece Swimwear
Bottom
$105
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Shoshanna
Shiny Black Ruffle Neck One Piece
$210
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Shoshanna One-Piece Swimwear
Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear
Kore Swim Electra Bikini Bikini Top
$136
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Two-Piece Swimwear
Bottom
$108
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
Made By Dawn Arc Jacquard Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
$284
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI One-Piece Swimwear
Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Missoni Mare Women's Chevron-Knit String Bikini
$555
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Two-Piece Swimwear
Mikoh
Women's Rio One-Piece Swimsuit
$228
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Mikoh One-Piece Swimwear
Anthropologie One-Piece Swimwear
Flagpole Nora Tied One-Piece Swimsuit
$400
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie One-Piece Swimwear
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
