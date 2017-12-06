Best Swimsuits 2018
The 20 Hottest Swimsuits For 2018
Even though we're in the midst of Winter, there's one thing we can't stop daydreaming about: swimwear. As the new year approaches and we're already starting to plan our next vacation, cute new swimwear is starting to pop up from all our favorite brands. So get excited for that warm weather and treat yourself to a chic new piece that will motivate you to book the getaway you've been thinking about. From retro-inspired shapes to polka-dots and stripes, prepare to fall in love with these Instagram-worthy picks. Shop our favorites.
Mara Underwire Bikini Top
$54
from Urban Outfitters
Mara High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$49
from Urban Outfitters
x Tavik® Lace-Up Reign Bikini Top in Star Mix
$74
x Tavik® Ricci Bikini Bottom in Star Mix
$66
Tropicana One Piece
$168
from Reformation
Nina Belted One-Piece Swimsuit
$178
Polka Dot Bandeau Bikini Top
$130
from STYLEBOP.com
High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
$150
from STYLEBOP.com
kisuii Mila Off Shoulder Top
$130
kisuii High Waist Bottoms with Smocked Band
$100
Asceno Bold Stripe Swimsuit
$295
from MODA OPERANDI
Ariana Swimsuit
$129
from Azalea
Maven One Piece
$275
from Mara Hoffman
x Tavik® Scarlett One-Piece Swimsuit in Colorblock
$158
Striped Bandeau Bikini Top - Azure
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Shiny Black Ruffle Neck One Piece
$210
Kore Swim Electra Bikini Bikini Top
$136
Made By Dawn Arc Jacquard Ribbed One-Piece Swimsuit
$284
from MODA OPERANDI
Missoni Mare Women's Chevron-Knit String Bikini
$555
from Barneys New York
Women's Rio One-Piece Swimsuit
$228
from Barneys New York
Flagpole Nora Tied One-Piece Swimsuit
$400
