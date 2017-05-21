50 States of Summer Travel Destinations

With Summer right around the corner, it's time to start planning your next vacation. And with a size of 3.8 million square miles, the United States has you covered when it comes to travel and adventure. From majestic national parks and awe-inspiring natural wonders to vivacious metropolitan cities or serene seaside towns, whatever you're in the mood for, America is packed with options that will satisfy your craving. So, go ahead — pack your bags. We've combed through each state in search of epic travel destinations. All you have to do is decide where to go and how to get there!