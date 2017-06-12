6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Vegan Best Vegan Handbags These 13 Handbags Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Vegan June 12, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. My fashion-forward, once-leather-loving best friend just became a vegan. It was a lifestyle and diet choice, and she's loving it, but she keeps asking me, "What faux-leather bag or jacket can I wear?" This got me thinking about vegan-friendly pieces that everyone can enjoy. With so many cruelty-free brands, no one should ever have to sacrifice their style. So how can you spot a vegan leather handbag? Look at the bag. It can be made from several different kinds of materials, such as cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly used, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. Stella McCartney Black Falabella Box Nashville Mini Bag Stella McCartney is known for being a high-end designer focused on maintaining cruelty-free practices. She is basically the master of faux-leathers and -furs. If you want something luxe, try this Black Falabella Box Nashville Mini Bag ($987) for a stylish everyday bag. Its chain body strap and embroidered details make this a trendy pick. Sole Society Jolene Vegan Saddlebag Try this Sole Society Jolene Vegan Saddlebag ($55) for Western-inspired vibe. The gold hoop hardware gives this cruelty-free bag a modern touch. Under the top flap, there is also a zip closure to keep your items safe and secure. Pair with a denim dress at your next Summer festival. Free People Striped Vegan Tote We love a carryall tote with good design. Wear this Free People Striped Vegan Tote ($68) for everyday convenience and style. Throw your laptop in and a pair of gym shoes. The vegan leather edging gives this cotton tote a cool edge. Sole Society Blackwood Vegan Bucket If you live for bucket bags, you'll love this Sole Society Blackwood Vegan Bucket ($60). It comes in three colors: oxblood, blue, and black. It comes with an adjustable strap and a matching pouch for all your day-to-day essentials. Pair with your favorite floral outfit for any summertime party. Matt & Nat Chanda Backpack Matt & Nat is another great cruelty-free brand, as it prides itself on creating all-vegan products. This colorful Chanda Backpack ($151) is just one of its many designs. The fabric is made from sustainable materials like cork and rubber, though it definitely looks like the real thing. The inside lining is also made from 100 percent of recycled plastic bottles, making this an eco-friendly bag, too. Yoki Fashion Studded Crossbody Bag This Yoki Crossbody Bag ($40) is a cute Summer pick. The gray faux-leather will match with any outfit, and is a great way to get away from always carrying a black bag. The studs and turquoise embellishments give this a fresh twist. It's the type of bag that easily transitions from day to night. Zara Reversible Tote Bag Although Zara isn't necessarily known for being a vegan-friendly retailer, it has several fashionable polyurethane bags. This Zara Reversible Bag ($36) is one of them. This blush pink tote is also reversible, so you can flip it over and have a silver bag. It also comes in black and red, if you prefer those colors. Stella McCartney Ice-Cream Embroidered Surf Falabella Bag Get in the spirit of Summer vacation with this ice-cream-inspired Stella McCartney Embroidered Surf Falabella Bag ($348). Use it as a clutch or throw the chain strap over your shoulder for a night out. It's perfect for your next beach house weekend or even date night. This bag will give life to any outfit. Sole Society Palermo Canteen With Top Handle Circle bags are the ultimate Summer accessory. Try this vegan leather Sole Society Palermo Canteen ($57). The soft camel color will blend in nicely with your wardrobe. Use the crossbody strap for long excursions, or remove the strap and carry the top handle. It's a bag you'll carry year after year. Melie Bianco Cameron Top Ring Satchel Circle ring bags are a big trend right now. Try it out with this Melie Bianco Cameron Satchel ($98). It's made of polyurethane and lined with fabric, making this an elegant vegan choice. It's a bag you can take from day to night in a flash. Take off the removable strap and just use the cute top handles as a statement piece. Angela & Roi Angela Roi Eleanor Satchel This Angela & Roi Angela Roi Eleanor Satchel ($220) is an ultraconvenient bag for every day. It has two sides and a middle zipper divider so you can keep all your items separated and organized. The size makes this a great choice if you're frequently carrying a lot with you. This on-trend millennial pink acts as a neutral and should match with everything you own, too. Danielle Nicole Mischa Backpack This monochrome Danielle Nicole Mischa Backpack ($78) is a luxurious pick. The soft polyurethane, silver hardware, and top handle make this backpack look more expensive than it is. It features a drawstring and magnetic snap closure to make sure you don't lose any of your items. Silence + Noise Zip Pebbled Faux Leather Tote Bag This Silence + Noise Zip Bag ($59) is an essential tote for every day. It comes with a crossbody strap and a zip-close top to keep things from spilling out. The faux-leather has a textured pebble finish, which gives it a luxe look.