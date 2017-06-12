These 13 Handbags Are So Chic, You Won't Believe They're Vegan

My fashion-forward, once-leather-loving best friend just became a vegan. It was a lifestyle and diet choice, and she's loving it, but she keeps asking me, "What faux-leather bag or jacket can I wear?" This got me thinking about vegan-friendly pieces that everyone can enjoy. With so many cruelty-free brands, no one should ever have to sacrifice their style.

So how can you spot a vegan leather handbag? Look at the bag. It can be made from several different kinds of materials, such as cork, barkcloth, glazed cotton, waxed cotton, paper, and, most commonly used, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane. These all have different looks, glosses, and textures, but they give off the appearance of leather. Feel good about your fashion choices and try one of these stylish picks.

