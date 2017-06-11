 Skip Nav
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work

Whether you follow the "vegan before 6 p.m." routine, you're taking a Beyoncé-like vegan challenge, or you're animal-free through and through, it seems like more and more of us have tried a vegan diet. While going vegan may take a bit more thought and effort than an unrestricted diet, with a little preplanning — like checking ingredients in store-bought breads and stocking up on vegan pantry essentials — you can still enjoy delicious, exciting meals no matter what time of day. To start your workweek, we've found 32 tasty and creative vegan lunches that are perfect for brown-bagging to work. Click through for the recipes!

Christiane15375774 Christiane15375774 3 years
Home run on this article. Great job!
LittleMzFit LittleMzFit 4 years
Wow! Sooo many great recipes here.\u00a0 Going to have to bookmark this one. :) @Debra3212700 The recipes are on the sublinks within each slide.\u00a0 Just click on them.
aeryn aeryn 4 years
Way to go fitsugar, posting some vegan recipes! There's definitely a move towards veganism. It's just a good idea for our health. :) Everyone needs to watch Forks over Knives to learn the truth (it's not a hard-to-watch movie, it focuses on health, not cruelty).
fitnesslady22 fitnesslady22 5 years
That wrap looks amazing. Does anyone have the recipe?\u00a0
AmyGee AmyGee 5 years
Ooooooh!!! I LOVE tahini!!!
Wendelyn2521793 Wendelyn2521793 5 years
@Anonymous You can kind find vegan worchester sauce in stores like whole foods, trader Joe,sunshine market, kroger/smith.
girlA girlA 6 years
Yum! Thanks for posting--these all look great. (And yes, there are a lot of Worcestershire sauce brands that are vegan). :)
AlliArt AlliArt 6 years
Love it! Thanks for posting.
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds