Only Blake Lively Could Wear a Jersey to a Movie Premiere and Look Like a Total Superstar

Blake Lively is currently on a press tour for her new film, All I See Is You, in New York City, and from the looks of it, the actress packed a bag full of head-turning looks. In less than 24 hours, Blake wore a total of seven different outfits (yes, you read that right), and she saved her best one for last.

Blake ended her fashion marathon with a very unexpected red carpet ensemble: a basketball-inspired jersey by Monse with matching track pants. Her sparkly outfit was straight off the label's Spring 2018 runway. Later that evening, she switched into a sheer silver Chanel dress that had "Old Hollywood glamour" written all over it. Keep reading to have a look at both of her outfits and buy similar versions of her sporty look too.