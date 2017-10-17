 Skip Nav
Only Blake Lively Could Wear a Jersey to a Movie Premiere and Look Like a Total Superstar

Blake Lively is currently on a press tour for her new film, All I See Is You, in New York City, and from the looks of it, the actress packed a bag full of head-turning looks. In less than 24 hours, Blake wore a total of seven different outfits (yes, you read that right), and she saved her best one for last.

Blake ended her fashion marathon with a very unexpected red carpet ensemble: a basketball-inspired jersey by Monse with matching track pants. Her sparkly outfit was straight off the label's Spring 2018 runway. Later that evening, she switched into a sheer silver Chanel dress that had "Old Hollywood glamour" written all over it. Keep reading to have a look at both of her outfits and buy similar versions of her sporty look too.

Wearing Monse
Her Outfit Was From Monse's Spring 2018 Show
Wearing Chanel
Fila + UO Basketball Jersey Tank Top
Aape Logo-Print Jersey Top
Missoni Mesh Basketball Jersey
Forever 21 Oakland Football Jersey
Koza Lebron Fringed Mini Dress
Puma Hockey Baby Doll Dress
Gaelle Jersey Basketball Jersey Dress
