Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Summer
How to Wear White After Labor Day — Because Heck Yes, We're Going To
Street Style
100 Easy Outfits to Try When You Have Zero Clue What to Wear
The Under-$100 Fashion-Girl Shopping Secret

From fabulous vacations to five-star meals, there's no shortage of Instagram inspiration out there. But when it comes to wallet-friendly shopping tips, there's good news on that front too!

That's because your go-to wardrobe shopping staple, Zara, also happens to be a not-so-well kept secret among fashion bloggers.

So, not only only do these outstanding outfits provide styling inspiration, but they are chock-full of pieces you can actually buy — and now! Read on to see some of our favorite style-superstar-approved picks and how fashion's elite are wearing them.



Zara Flowy Double-Breasted Jacket ($99)
Zara Flowing Trousers ($50)
Zara Split Suede Slides With Bow ($30)
Zara Multi-Position Shirt ($50)
Zara Trousers with Gathered Waist and Belt ($50)
Zara Off-the-Shoulder Top ($50)
Zara Crossbody Bag With Embossed Chain ($100)
Zara Waistcoat With Metal Side Grommets ($70)
Zara Multi-Strap Sandals ($50)
Zara Polka Dot Dress ($13)
Zara Ribbed Jumpsuit ($13)
Zara's Puffy Lace Top ($10)
