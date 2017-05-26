 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
How 1 Editor Shopped For an Entire Vacation Exclusively at Zara
Cannes Film Festival
The Balmain Army Took Over the Cannes Red Carpet in Custom Dresses
Cannes Film Festival
The Most Magical Disney Dresses We Could Find at Cannes
Cannes Film Festival
Fashion's Biggest Party Went Down in Cannes, and You Must See Every Look
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
How 1 Editor Shopped For an Entire Vacation Exclusively at Zara

Believe me when I tell you I'm psyched for my destination vacation — so psyched that I allowed myself to go on a little shopping spree. While I started my browsing at Zara, I had planned to check out alternative spots and retailers. That is, until I arrived at my shopping cart. With just 11 pieces, I had everything I needed — for a considerably low price point at that — and I could designate a use for every one of them.

I had my trendy striped one-piece that matches with every cover-up I own, my romantic dinner dress, a beach-to-breakfast carry-all, and a solid, versatile pair of slides. Just like that, I was packed, with loads of style and zero regret. If you're planning a tropical getaway of your own, look no further than the items I've rounded up ahead.

Related
12 Pairs of Shoes No One Will Believe You Bought at Zara

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Vacation StyleSummer FashionTravel StyleSummerZaraShopping
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Spring Beauty
You Should Still Be Obsessed With Coconut Oil Beauty Products — Here's Why
by Alessandra Foresto
Victorian Baby Names
Baby Names
by Alessia Santoro
Everyone's Favorite Fast Fashion Brands Have This 1 Thing in Common
Zara
Everyone's Favorite Fast Fashion Brands Have This 1 Thing in Common
by Ashley Cooke
Zara
12 Pairs of Shoes No One Will Believe You Bought at Zara
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Queen Letizia's Massimo Dutti Vest May 2017
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
White Workout Gear
Shopping
by Macy Cate Williams
DIY Latina Hair Remedies
Beauty Tips
7 DIY Hair Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Emilia Benton
Zara Secrets Revealed
Zara
22 Juicy Facts About Zara, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton Zara Style
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wouldn't Think Twice Before Buying These Zara Pieces
by Sarah Wasilak
MAC and Dua Lipa Lip Gloss
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Welo Opal Jewelry on Etsy
Opal
by Brittney Stephens
Zoodle Recipes For Summer
Healthy Recipes
Summery Zoodle Recipes to Keep Dinner Healthy and Light
by Rachel Fendel
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds