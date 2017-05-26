How 1 Editor Shopped For an Entire Vacation Exclusively at Zara

Believe me when I tell you I'm psyched for my destination vacation — so psyched that I allowed myself to go on a little shopping spree. While I started my browsing at Zara, I had planned to check out alternative spots and retailers. That is, until I arrived at my shopping cart. With just 11 pieces, I had everything I needed — for a considerably low price point at that — and I could designate a use for every one of them.

I had my trendy striped one-piece that matches with every cover-up I own, my romantic dinner dress, a beach-to-breakfast carry-all, and a solid, versatile pair of slides. Just like that, I was packed, with loads of style and zero regret. If you're planning a tropical getaway of your own, look no further than the items I've rounded up ahead.