 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Everything About American Horror Story Is Traumatizing — Except This Fashion Statement

If you're afraid of clowns, blood, or clusters of small holes, you should stay far away from American Horror Story: Cult. If, however, you've been searching for a new jewelry staple, look no further than the premiere.

Ally, played by Sarah Paulson, sports an eye-catching pendant around her neck. It's a deep blue heart, possibly symbolizing her status as a Democrat. Whatever your political affiliation, however, it's a striking piece. After some digging, I found it: the Lapis Inlay Heart Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold. It's one of several similar pieces from fine jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. Check it out below — plus a few picks from the same line!

Jennifer Meyer
Lapis Inlay Heart Pendant Necklace - Yellow Gold
$3,125
from Ylang 23
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Necklaces
Jennifer Meyer
Mother of Pearl Heart Inlay Necklace
$3,125
from Ylang 23
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Necklaces
Jennifer Meyer
Women's White Diamond & Turquoise Heart Pendant Necklace
$3,750
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Diamond Necklaces
shopbop.com Necklaces
Jennifer Meyer Jewelry 18k Gold Heart Necklace
$775
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Necklaces
Jennifer Meyer
Women's White Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace
$6,000
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Diamond Necklaces
Lapis Inlay Heart Pendant Necklace in Yellow Gold
Mother of Pearl Heart Inlay Necklace
White Diamond and Turquoise Heart Pendant Necklace
18k Gold Heart Necklace
White Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace
Start Slideshow
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryNecklacesJewelry
Shop Story
Read Story
Jennifer Meyer
Lapis Inlay Heart Pendant Necklace - Yellow Gold
from Ylang 23
$3,125
Jennifer Meyer
Mother of Pearl Heart Inlay Necklace
from Ylang 23
$3,125
Jennifer Meyer
Women's White Diamond & Turquoise Heart Pendant Necklace
from Barneys New York
$3,750
shopbop.com
Jennifer Meyer Jewelry 18k Gold Heart Necklace
from shopbop.com
$775
Jennifer Meyer
Women's White Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace
from Barneys New York
$6,000
Shop More
shopbop.com Necklaces SHOP MORE
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry
Yolanda Choker Necklace
from shopbop.com
$176
Kenneth Jay Lane
Coin Pendant Necklace
from shopbop.com
$35
Gorjana
Super Star Necklace
from shopbop.com
$60
shopbop.com
Native Gem Turquoise Crescent Necklace
from shopbop.com
$140
Vanessa Mooney
Velvet Choker Necklace
from shopbop.com
$35$10.50
Jennifer Meyer Necklaces SHOP MORE
Jennifer Meyer
18-karat Gold, Turquoise And Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,750
Jennifer Meyer
Leaf Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$1,045
Jennifer Meyer
18K Lapis Pyramid Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$745
Jennifer Meyer
Large Leaf Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$1,295
Jennifer Meyer
Wishbone 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,525
Jennifer Meyer Diamond Necklaces SHOP MORE
Jennifer Meyer
18-karat Gold, Turquoise And Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$3,750
Jennifer Meyer
Wishbone 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,525
Jennifer Meyer
18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$2,500
Jennifer Meyer
Letter 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,800
Jennifer Meyer
Mini Evil Eye 18-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$425
shopbop.com Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
hannahhagler
covet_thecovetedlife
classykateblog
fashionedchicstyling
Jennifer Meyer Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
afewgoodygumdrops
afewgoodygumdrops
tomboykc
josephinacollection
Jennifer Meyer Diamond Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
baskinstyle
astylealbum
monstylebymanonmeijersstyling
afewgoodygumdrops
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds