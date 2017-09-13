 Skip Nav
Street Style
You Can Tell From the Street Style — It's Fashion Week
The Royals
14 Royal Engagement Rings Even Better Than a Crown
ashley graham
The Most Empowering, Hard-Working Model at Fashion Week Isn't a Size 0 — Finally
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kate Middleton Has Her Pick of All These Royal Tiaras

While the Crown Jewels are on display at the Tower of London, some of the most beautiful and blinging royal headwear is very much kept under lock and key. It means that we have to wait for assorted state occasions to catch a rare glimpse of these historic pieces, but when we do, it's worth the wait! They're made up of rubies, sapphires, emeralds, thousands of diamonds, smuggled pearls, and aquamarines the size of perfume bottles, so take a peek at the tiaras inside the royal vaults . . .

Related
Kate Middleton's Most Treasured Jewels Aren't Just Striking — They're Full of History
The 27 Best Hats Kate Middleton's Ever Worn
See Royal Wedding Hats and Fascinators

Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara
Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara
Grand Duchess Vladimir Tiara
Delhi Durbar Tiara
Modern Sapphire Tiara
Halo Tiara
Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik Tiara
Strathmore Tiara
Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara
Queen Mary Fringe Tiara
Greville Tiara
Lotus Flower Tiara
Oriental Circlet
Burmese Ruby Tiara
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsTiarasQueen Elizabeth IIKate MiddletonJewelry
Join The Conversation
The Royals
The 1 Thing the Queen Banned From the Palace in Order to Help Harry and William Grieve
by Gemma Cartwright
What Does Queen Elizabeth II Carry in Her Purse?
Queen Elizabeth II
8 Surprising Things That the Queen Carries in Her Handbag
by Marcia Moody
Did Princess Diana Want to Become Queen?
The Royals
The Reason Princess Diana Never Wanted to Become Queen Is Extremely Touching
by Caitlin Hacker
Prince George's Teacher Wearing LK Bennett Dress
The Royals
by Perri Konecky
What Is Hyperemesis Gravidarum?
Kate Middleton
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds