The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family

Sapphires and diamonds and pearls, oh my! From brand-new bling to centuries-old diamonds, in her first five years of marriage, the Duchess of Cambridge has already worn some impressive pieces of jewelry. Her new family has helped her build her very own collection of sparklers, but when it comes to really putting on the glitz, nothing beats having access to her grandmother-in-law's incredible and iconic collection.

We took a look at the top 18 pieces of jewelry Kate has received or borrowed from the royal family — so far.

The Real History Behind Kate Middleton's Royal Jewelry

A Rose-Gold and Pearl Ring
Princess Diana's Engagement Ring
Sapphire and Diamond Earrings
The Cartier Halo Tiara
White and Yellow Diamond Jewelry
A Golden Wedding Band
A Charm Bracelet
The Maple-Leaf Brooch
Dangly Diamond Earrings
Green Amethyst Earrings
A Diamond Band
The Lotus Flower Tiara
The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace
The Ballon Bleu de Cartier Watch
The Fern Brooch
Diamond Bracelets
Sapphire and Diamond Earrings
The Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara
