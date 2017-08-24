Kate Middleton's Best Jewelry Gifts From the Royal Family
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The 18 Most Stunning Pieces of Jewelry Kate Middleton Has Received From the Royal Family
Sapphires and diamonds and pearls, oh my! From brand-new bling to centuries-old diamonds, in her first five years of marriage, the Duchess of Cambridge has already worn some impressive pieces of jewelry. Her new family has helped her build her very own collection of sparklers, but when it comes to really putting on the glitz, nothing beats having access to her grandmother-in-law's incredible and iconic collection.
We took a look at the top 18 pieces of jewelry Kate has received or borrowed from the royal family — so far.
0previous images
-10more images