This Brazilian Bride Wore 3 Wedding Dresses, but the Most Extravagant Was Miles Long

When Brazilian lifestyle blogger Camila Carril married Anthony Sidoli in Florence, Italy, she did it in a very extravagant gown. The custom Ashi Studio piece extended like a circle around her, reminding us of some sort of ornate cupcake. The lovely piece featured intricate stitching and a bare center, giving off the look of an illusion crop top and skirt. If that blows you away, make sure you stay seated as you read on, because her sparkly blue Dior dress (that she wore for the rehearsal dinner) makes even more of a statement.

But Camila's bridal looks weren't limited to these two numbers — she changed into a body-hugging sheath with long sleeves for the reception at Villa Di Maiano, where guests like stylist Zina Charkoplia and bridesmaids dressed in lavender Rewritten maxis danced the night away. Read on to digest every outfit down to the details. This wedding was certainly one for the books.