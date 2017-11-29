 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
2017's Most Extravagant Wedding Dresses Look Like They're Right Out of a Fairy Tale
Victoria's Secret
Every Single Sexy Runway Look From the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
fashion diversity
Something's Missing From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and You Already Know What It Is
Victoria's Secret
Forget the Runway, the Angels Had the Best Time Backstage
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
2017's Most Extravagant Wedding Dresses Look Like They're Right Out of a Fairy Tale

When it comes to over-the-top weddings, 2017 has definitely delivered. From the decor to the wedding location, these brides spared no expense for their fairy-tale moment — especially when it came to choosing their wedding dresses. So far this year, we've seen a Russian bride wear a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown to her $10 million wedding and another bride's Cinderella gown that earned her the title of the most "liked" wedding dress ever. Keep reading to see some of the most extravagant wedding dresses we've come across.

Related
These Brides Went Sheer on Their Wedding Day in the Most Gorgeous Gowns
Victoria Swarovski
For the welcome dinner, Victoria Swarovski wore a red Michael Cinco gown.
During the reception, she switched into a strapless embellished number.
The veil went on for days.
Serena Williams
Her Gown Featured a Sweetheart Neckline and a Princess-Worthy Cape
She Switched Into a Versace Minidress and Sparkly Nike Sneakers
Danica Marinkovic
She Wore a Dress By Roksanda Ilincic
Just Look at That Train
Ariana Austin
She Wore a Tulle Lazaro Wedding Dress
Her Long-Sleeved Dress Featured a Tulle Train
Miranda Kerr
Miranda's Stunning Dior Wedding Dress Was Inspired by Grace Kelly
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Fashion InstagramsWedding DressesBridalWedding
Wedding
The Exact Diet and Fitness Plan I Followed the Month Before My Wedding
by Gina Florio
Groom's Reaction at His Korean-American Wedding
Wedding
The Groom's Tearful Reaction to Seeing His Bride Is the Absolute Sweetest
by Nicole Yi
Small Garden Wedding
Wedding
The Sweet Details of This Small Garden Wedding Make Us Wish We Were Invited
by Nicole Yi
What It's Like to Have Your Wedding at Disney World
Walt Disney World
What It's Like to Get Married at Disney World (Spoiler: It's as Dazzling as You'd Expect)
by Nicole Yi
Man's Perspective on Barre Class
Humor
True Life: I Went to Pure Barre and It Was Effing Miserable
by Matt Borucki
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds