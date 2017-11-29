2017's Most Extravagant Wedding Dresses Look Like They're Right Out of a Fairy Tale

When it comes to over-the-top weddings, 2017 has definitely delivered. From the decor to the wedding location, these brides spared no expense for their fairy-tale moment — especially when it came to choosing their wedding dresses. So far this year, we've seen a Russian bride wear a gorgeous Zuhair Murad gown to her $10 million wedding and another bride's Cinderella gown that earned her the title of the most "liked" wedding dress ever. Keep reading to see some of the most extravagant wedding dresses we've come across.



These Brides Went Sheer on Their Wedding Day in the Most Gorgeous Gowns Related