 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Card Cases So Cute You'll Actually Want to Leave Your Bag at Home

You want to run out for a quick lunch, but your bag is 500 pounds. (OK, it just feels like it is.) Rather than reaching for your wallet, grab a card case! Not only are card cases light, but they also come in so many cute styles. Whether you're considering picking one up for a pal or yourself, you'll swoon over these picks.

Charlotte Olympia
Feline Card Holder
$195
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Charlotte Olympia Hobos
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse minnie card case
$58
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Prada
Saffiano Leather Bar-Flap French Wallet
$430
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Wallets
Stella McCartney
Women's 'Falabella - Shaggy Deer' Card Case - Black
$250
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Bags
Gucci
GG Marmont card case
$250
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Molly Metro Saffiano Leather Card Case
$75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Bags
Kate Spade
Ooh la la poppy applique card holder
$68
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Nappa Leather Card Case
$320 $259.99
from Rue La La
Buy Now See more Bottega Veneta Bags
Botkier
Soho Card Case
$40 $12
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Botkier Wallets
Zac Posen
Earthette Card Case Clutch Handbags
$125
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Zac Posen Clutches
Tory Burch
Women's Turtle Applique Leather & Genuine Snakeskin Card Case - Green
$118 $79.06
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Wallets
J.Crew
Italian leather card case with tasseled zipper
$34.50 $15.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Wallets
Kate Spade
Scallop Sticker Leather Card Case
$28 $21
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bags
Alice + Olivia
Winking Stace Face Card Case Credit card Wallet
$95 $75.99
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Wallets
Elizabeth and James
Zip Embossed Leather Card Case
$95 $42.75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Bags
Charming charlie
Glitter Heart Card Case
$8
from Charming charlie
Buy Now See more Charming charlie Bags
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Leather Card Case - Blue
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Wallets
Gucci
Animalier card case
$420
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Bags
Anya Hindmarch
Eyes zipped card case
$275
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Anya Hindmarch Bags
Marc Jacobs
Tricolor Saffiano Leather Card Case
$75
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Bags
Santiago Gonzalez
Crocodile Card Case
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Santiago Gonzalez Wallets
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Card Case
$160
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bao Bao Issey Miyake Wallets
Urban Outfitters
Metallic Card Case
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bags
Furla
Printed Gioia Card Holder
$68 $47.60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Furla Wallets
Salvatore Ferragamo
Women's Double Ganchio Zip Around Card Case - Pink
$295
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Bags
Givenchy
Women's Pandora Card Case
$260
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Givenchy Bags
Michael Kors
Jet Set Metallic Embossed Leather Card Case
$58
from Michael Kors
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Clutches
Fendi
Women's Leather Card Case - Grey
$250
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Fendi Wallets
Prada
Greca Saffiano Flap Card Case
$345
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Bags
Rag & Bone
Card Case
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rag & Bone Wallets
Charlotte Olympia Feline Card Holder
Kate Spade For Minnie Mouse Card Case
Prada Saffiano Leather Bar-Flap French Wallet
Stella McCartney Falabella Shaggy Deer Card Case
Gucci GG Marmont Card Case
Rebecca Minkoff Molly Metro Saffiano Leather Card Case
Kate Spade Ooh La La Poppy Applique Card Holder
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Nappa Leather Card Case
Botkier Soho Card Case
Zac Posen Earthette Card Case Clutch
Tory Burch Turtle Applique Leather & Genuine Snakeskin Card Case
J.Crew Italian Leather Card Case With Tasseled Zipper
Kate Spade Scallop Sticker Leather Card Case
Alice + Olivia Winking Stace Face Card Case
Elizabeth and James Zip Embossed Leather Card Case
Charming Charlie Glitter Heart Card Case
Diane von Furstenberg Women's Leather Card Case
Gucci Animalier Card Case
Anya Hindmarch Eyes Zipped Card Case
Marc Jacobs Tricolor Saffiano Leather Card Case
Santiago Gonzalez Crocodile Card Case
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Card Case
Urban Outfitters Metallic Card Case
Furla Printed Gioia Card Holder
Salvatore Ferragamo Women's Double Ganchio Zip Around Card Case
Givenchy Women's Pandora Card Case
Michael Kors Jet Set Metallic Embossed Leather Card Case
Fendi Women's Leather Card Case
Prada Greca Saffiano Flap Card Case
Rag & Bone Card Case
Start Slideshow
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsLuxury GiftsGift GuideStocking StuffersShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Charlotte Olympia
Feline Card Holder
from shopbop.com
$195
Kate Spade
for minnie mouse minnie card case
from Kate Spade
$58
Prada
Saffiano Leather Bar-Flap French Wallet
from Neiman Marcus
$430
Stella McCartney
Women's 'Falabella - Shaggy Deer' Card Case - Black
from Nordstrom
$250
Gucci
GG Marmont card case
from Gucci
$250
Rebecca Minkoff
Molly Metro Saffiano Leather Card Case
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Kate Spade
Ooh la la poppy applique card holder
from Kate Spade
$68
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Nappa Leather Card Case
from Rue La La
$320$259.99
Botkier
Soho Card Case
from shopbop.com
$40$12
Zac Posen
Earthette Card Case Clutch Handbags
from Zappos Luxury
$125
Tory Burch
Women's Turtle Applique Leather & Genuine Snakeskin Card Case - Green
from Nordstrom
$118$79.06
J.Crew
Italian leather card case with tasseled zipper
from J.Crew
$34.50$15.99
Kate Spade
Scallop Sticker Leather Card Case
from Lord & Taylor
$28$21
Alice + Olivia
Winking Stace Face Card Case Credit card Wallet
from Zappos Luxury
$95$75.99
Elizabeth and James
Zip Embossed Leather Card Case
from Bloomingdale's
$95$42.75
Charming charlie
Glitter Heart Card Case
from Charming charlie
$8
Diane von Furstenberg
Women's Leather Card Case - Blue
from Nordstrom
$68
Gucci
Animalier card case
from Gucci
$420
Anya Hindmarch
Eyes zipped card case
from Farfetch
$275
Marc Jacobs
Tricolor Saffiano Leather Card Case
from Bloomingdale's
$75
Santiago Gonzalez
Crocodile Card Case
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Bao Bao Issey Miyake
Card Case
from Bloomingdale's
$160
Urban Outfitters
Metallic Card Case
from Urban Outfitters
$10
Furla
Printed Gioia Card Holder
from shopbop.com
$68$47.60
Salvatore Ferragamo
Women's Double Ganchio Zip Around Card Case - Pink
from Nordstrom
$295
Givenchy
Women's Pandora Card Case
from Barneys New York
$260
Michael Kors
Jet Set Metallic Embossed Leather Card Case
from Michael Kors
$58
Fendi
Women's Leather Card Case - Grey
from Nordstrom
$250
Prada
Greca Saffiano Flap Card Case
from Neiman Marcus
$345
Rag & Bone
Card Case
from shopbop.com
$125
Shop More
Anya Hindmarch Bags SHOP MORE
Anya Hindmarch
Eyes leather backpack
from Selfridges
$1,125
Anya Hindmarch
Smiley Crossbody Bag
from TheRealReal
$425
Anya Hindmarch
Paper Chain leather bag strap
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$375
Anya Hindmarch
Inflight leather-trimmed wash bag
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$202
Anya Hindmarch
Eyes shearling and leather backpack
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,843
Givenchy Bags SHOP MORE
Givenchy
Women's Antigona Medium Duffel
from Barneys New York
$2,450
Givenchy
Women's Infinity Mini Saddle Bag
from Barneys New York
$1,890
Givenchy
'Medium Antigona' Sugar Leather Satchel - Black
from Nordstrom
$2,450
Givenchy
Antigona Mini Leather Satchel
from Gilt
$1,790$1,429
Givenchy
Women's Nightingale Medium Satchel
from Barneys New York
$2,490
Stella McCartney Bags SHOP MORE
Stella McCartney
The Falabella Medium Faux Brushed-leather Shoulder Bag - Light gray
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,025
Stella McCartney
'Tiny Falabella' Faux Leather Crossbody Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$695
Stella McCartney
Stella Popper tote
from Farfetch
$1,475
Stella McCartney
'Mini Falabella - Shaggy Deer' Faux Leather Crossbody Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$645
Stella McCartney
Falabella Tiny Baby Bella Chain-Fringed Faux Leather Tote
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,725
Kate Spade Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE