These Celebrities Have Big Love For Fashion's Favorite Sneaker

For the most part, sneaker trends come and go. After a year or so, we might retire our kicks for something new — footwear that's just as casual but equipped with a thicker platform or a recognizable embellishment. The Adidas Stan Smith, however, has remained iconic since its revamp in 2015.

Plenty of celebrities are still wearing the design, and Victoria Beckham even admitted she was trading in her heels for the shoe, debuting her Fall 2016 runway collection in a cozy sweater and Stan Smiths. Scroll to see all the stars who put power behind the sneaker, then shop variations of the style that's clearly still pretty cool.