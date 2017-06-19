 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Celebrities Have Big Love For Fashion's Favorite Sneaker

Celebrities Wearing Adidas Stan Smiths

These Celebrities Have Big Love For Fashion's Favorite Sneaker

For the most part, sneaker trends come and go. After a year or so, we might retire our kicks for something new — footwear that's just as casual but equipped with a thicker platform or a recognizable embellishment. The Adidas Stan Smith, however, has remained iconic since its revamp in 2015.

Plenty of celebrities are still wearing the design, and Victoria Beckham even admitted she was trading in her heels for the shoe, debuting her Fall 2016 runway collection in a cozy sweater and Stan Smiths. Scroll to see all the stars who put power behind the sneaker, then shop variations of the style that's clearly still pretty cool.

Shop Brands
adidas
Image Source: Getty
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Image Source: Getty / Bauer-Griffin
Zendaya
Zendaya
Image Source: Getty / Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes
Image Source: Getty / Alessio Botticelli
Doutzen Kroes
Doutzen Kroes
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Image Source: Getty / Bauer-Griffin
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Image Source: Getty / Team GT
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
$74
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Fashion Sneaker, Black/Night Metallic
$80
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
$90
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Floral Sneaker, Solid Gray/Unity Pink
$85
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's BNY Sole Series: Women's Deconstructed Stan Smith Sneakers
$150
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Stan Smith Leather-trimmed Suede Sneakers - Gray
$85$60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Bloomingdale's Sneakers
Raf Simons for Adidas Women's Stan Smith Lace Up Sneakers
$400
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Sneakers
adidas
Women's 'Stan Smith' Primeknit Woven Sneaker
$109.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
$79.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Cf Sneaker
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
$74.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
adidas
Women's 'Stan Smith' Sneaker
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookCelebrity StyleTrendsAdidasSneakersShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Casual Sneakers from Finish Line
from Macy's
$74
adidas
Stan Smith Fashion Sneaker, Black/Night Metallic
from Neiman Marcus
$80
adidas
Women's Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$90
adidas
Stan Smith Floral Sneaker, Solid Gray/Unity Pink
from Neiman Marcus
$85
adidas
Women's BNY Sole Series: Women's Deconstructed Stan Smith Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$150
adidas
Stan Smith Leather-trimmed Suede Sneakers - Gray
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$85$60
Bloomingdale's
Raf Simons for Adidas Women's Stan Smith Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$400
adidas
Women's 'Stan Smith' Primeknit Woven Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$109.95
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Cf Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79
adidas
Women's Stan Smith Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$74.95
adidas
Women's 'Stan Smith' Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79
Shop More
Bloomingdale's Sneakers SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Alphabounce Engineered Mesh Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$110
Nike
Women's Free Run Natural Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$100$75
Kenneth Cole
Kam Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$120
FitFlop
Uberknit High Top Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$110
adidas
Women's NMD R1 Knit Lace Up Sneakers
from Bloomingdale's
$170
adidas Sneakers SHOP MORE
adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$79.95
adidas
Superstar metal toe sneakers
from mytheresa
$123$73
adidas
NEO Advantage Womens Sneakers
from JCPenney
$60$49.99
adidas
Superstar Matte And Metallic-leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$80$56
adidas
Beige Superstar 80S Sneakers
from Asos
$100
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Fitness Gear
7 Cute White Sneakers That Will Make You Feel So Fresh and So Clean
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers
by Macy Cate Williams
Sneakers
10 Millennial Pink Sneakers You'll Never Want to Take Off
by Macy Cate Williams
Fitness Gear
11 Black Sneakers to Match Your Cold, Dark Soul
by Macy Cate Williams
Bloomingdale's Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thetrendyhippie
lexniko
wewonderandwander
lovejoling
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
dombagnoche
iamcharlotteolivia
polishedclosets
colormesassy
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
MelissaWoodHealth
gio327
blueeyedfinch
kahlasansom
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds