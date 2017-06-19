6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Celebrity Style Celebrities Wearing Adidas Stan Smiths These Celebrities Have Big Love For Fashion's Favorite Sneaker June 19, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 207 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. For the most part, sneaker trends come and go. After a year or so, we might retire our kicks for something new — footwear that's just as casual but equipped with a thicker platform or a recognizable embellishment. The Adidas Stan Smith, however, has remained iconic since its revamp in 2015. Plenty of celebrities are still wearing the design, and Victoria Beckham even admitted she was trading in her heels for the shoe, debuting her Fall 2016 runway collection in a cozy sweater and Stan Smiths. Scroll to see all the stars who put power behind the sneaker, then shop variations of the style that's clearly still pretty cool. Shop Brands adidas Image Source: Getty Kendall Jenner Image Source: Getty / Bauer-Griffin Zendaya Image Source: Getty / Keith Johnson/Bauer-Griffin Katie Holmes Image Source: Getty / Alessio Botticelli Doutzen Kroes Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki Sienna Miller Image Source: Getty / Alo Ceballos Bella Hadid Image Source: Getty / Bauer-Griffin Victoria Beckham Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall Julianne Moore Image Source: Getty / Team GT Karlie Kloss Image Source: Getty / Marc Piasecki adidas Women's Stan Smith Casual Sneakers from Finish Line $74 from Macy's Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Stan Smith Fashion Sneaker, Black/Night Metallic $80 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Women's Women's Stan Smith Sneakers $90 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Stan Smith Floral Sneaker, Solid Gray/Unity Pink $85 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Women's BNY Sole Series: Women's Deconstructed Stan Smith Sneakers $150 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Stan Smith Leather-trimmed Suede Sneakers - Gray $85$60 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Bloomingdale's Sneakers Raf Simons for Adidas Women's Stan Smith Lace Up Sneakers $400 from Bloomingdale's Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Sneakers adidas Women's 'Stan Smith' Primeknit Woven Sneaker $109.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Women's Stan Smith Sneaker $79.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Women's Stan Smith Cf Sneaker $79 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Women's Stan Smith Sneaker $74.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers adidas Women's 'Stan Smith' Sneaker $79 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookCelebrity StyleTrendsAdidasSneakersShopping